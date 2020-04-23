Food choices today for a better tomorrow

Not only is buying locally a win for farmers, but you benefit by getting to know your fellow Nebraskans and eating food that is healthier and fresher. Win, win!

Consume and waste less

According to a Rethink Food Waste report, it is estimated that the Earth’s population will top 9 billion by the year 2050. This growing population will undeniably stress our food systems, natural resources and ecosystems.

Now consider that worldwide we waste 40% of our food supply. To put this into perspective, the numbers equate to each American tossing out roughly 400 pounds of uneaten food every year. That’s a lot of unnecessary waste, especially when you think about the water and other natural resources used to produce and transport the tossed food.

So how can you have a positive influence?

Take stock of what you already have in your kitchen before heading to the grocery store or farmers’ market, and try including realistic amounts for foods when you make your list. Example: Salad greens, enough for three lunches.