Food in the field: Online nutrition program for farmers

Farming families know planting and harvest seasons can be stressful, as you work against the clock and Mother Nature.
Eating healthy during these seasons is a challenge for many reasons, including lack of time, the issue of dining in a field and stress leading to less healthy eating patterns.
This year has proven even more challenging, as planting season starts while we’re still managing a worldwide pandemic. Fueling your body properly is a great line of defense for managing the stress of it all.
Knowing this, my colleague and friend, Hannah Guenther, had the brilliant idea to create a free online program for farming families based on wisdom she’s gained living on a feedlot in northeast Nebraska (follow her on Instagram at @feedlotsofpeople).
While in-person and online support surrounding nutrition seems almost endless, the unique challenges of the ag community, including both farmers and their families, have largely been overlooked.
Food in the Field Online aims to fill this gap.
Food in the Field Online is a free nutrition education program, created by Hannah and myself, designed to help farming families make better eating choices during their busiest times.
The program can be accessed at food.unl.edu/foodinthefield, where you can learn more and register.
By registering for this free online program, you will be granted access to a password-protected website where you will find four short (15-20 minutes) video lessons and simple recipes you can use in your own home.
This self-paced, low-pressure nutrition education program will help you:
-Understand the basics of a healthy eating pattern and get tools for long-term success
-Learn how to prepare easy, healthy meals at home
-Receive new, healthy recipes that can be enjoyed at the table or in the field
-Gain tips for how to pack food for the field with health in mind
We look forward to helping better feed those who feed us in the field. In the meantime, check out this simple breakfast idea compliments of Food in the Field Online.
Easy Egg Muffins. Start by cracking 6 eggs into a bowl. Whisk together with ½ tsp salt, 1 tsp pepper, and ¼ cup low fat milk. Add ¼ cup cheese and 1 cup frozen broccoli florets. Mix together, and pour the egg mixture into a greased muffin tin. Bake at 375° F for 18-20 minutes until eggs reach an internal temperature of 160° F.
Eating on the run? Cut an egg muffin in half and roll it up in a whole grain tortilla for an easy, grab-and-go breakfast.
Planting and harvest seasons are not the best time to completely overhaul your eating pattern, but it is a great time to get creative and make small shifts toward a healthier you.
When you eat better, you feel better, and are more prepared to handle stressful situations. Have a safe and healthy planting season.
If you have any further questions, please contact Tara Dunker at 402-223-1384, tara.dunker@unl.edu, or follow along with her blog @nourishingthegoodlife on Facebook.