Food in the field: Online nutrition program for farmers

By registering for this free online program, you will be granted access to a password-protected website where you will find four short (15-20 minutes) video lessons and simple recipes you can use in your own home.

This self-paced, low-pressure nutrition education program will help you:

-Understand the basics of a healthy eating pattern and get tools for long-term success

-Learn how to prepare easy, healthy meals at home

-Receive new, healthy recipes that can be enjoyed at the table or in the field

-Gain tips for how to pack food for the field with health in mind

We look forward to helping better feed those who feed us in the field. In the meantime, check out this simple breakfast idea compliments of Food in the Field Online.

Easy Egg Muffins. Start by cracking 6 eggs into a bowl. Whisk together with ½ tsp salt, 1 tsp pepper, and ¼ cup low fat milk. Add ¼ cup cheese and 1 cup frozen broccoli florets. Mix together, and pour the egg mixture into a greased muffin tin. Bake at 375° F for 18-20 minutes until eggs reach an internal temperature of 160° F.