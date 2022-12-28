Food trends expected in 2023

I’m no trend-setter, but I can navigate a search engine with the efficiency of a true 80s baby.

Using this not-so-unique skill set, I’ve compiled a list of 2023 food trends I find especially interesting and relevant to my southeast Nebraska readers. Enjoy.

1. Nostalgic Food. Nostalgia is nothing new in the world of trends, and it’s different for everyone. While my sister recently felt a pang of sentimentality when McDonald’s brought back their Halloween Happy Meal Buckets, some readers of this column may be more interested to know Baked Alaska is set for a sweet comeback in 2023. Of course, any flavors that remind a person of childhood bring with them the biggest waves of nostalgia. According to the Food Network, the most recent Sweets & Snacks Expo displayed s’mores-flavored foods and drinks galore.

2. Tinned Fish. Before researching this column, I had never heard canned food referred to as “tinned” instead, but I kind of like it. Due, at least in part, to political upheaval and environmental concerns surrounding the lobster and fishing industries in New England, tinned fish is having a moment. So, if you’ve always enjoyed a good salmon patty or sardines on crackers, then congratulations—you’re trendy. If, however, you’ve never explored tinned fish beyond tuna, now is the time.

3. Dates. The phrase “everything old is new again” comes to mind as I make this list. Dates are believed to be the earliest cultivated fruit and have even shown up in the fossil record—doesn’t get much older than that. In their dried form, dates have been a favorite food in many parts of the world for longer than most of us can imagine. Social media, however, has lifted this ancient fruit up as both a tasty treat (think chocolate-covered dates recipes) and an alternative sweetener or sauce in its syrup form.

4. Swicy Food. You read that right—swicy. It’s a combination of sweet and spicy flavors, and it’s turning up everywhere, from restaurant menus featuring curry dishes with a sweet heat to bottles of hot honey on grocery store shelves. This is a trend that’s been growing for some time, so you may already be on that bandwagon. If not, snag some hot honey to glaze those chicken thighs next time you go shopping.

5. Just-Add-Water Food. Versions of this have existed since the microwave reinvented convenience cooking in kitchens around the world (think instant ramen), but the food industry is leaning into this option to cut back on their water use during production, decrease shipping weights and volumes, and increase shelf life. One unique example of this is Kelogg’s new Just-Add-Water Instabowl—a variety of cold cereal options in single-serve packages along with powdered milk. What do you need to do before eating it? Add water and stir.

6. Mushrooms. Thanks to their meaty texture and savory flavor, these polarizing fungi are experiencing an uptick in popularity. Love them or hate them, you can expect to see a lot more mushrooms in 2023. While the White Buttons seen in U.S. grocery stores may come to mind first, other varieties like Oyster and Maitake (this one looks like a brain) are being incorporated into restaurant dishes, like Chicken Fried Mushrooms. I love mushrooms, so I’ll go ahead and say “yum” here.

7. Mocktails. Going dry, or “damp” (meaning drinking less alcohol, but not abstaining), will extend beyond January for many. And thanks to trend prediction outlets, bars and restaurants will be ready. You’ll see lots of menu offerings for non-alcoholic drinks that still offer a depth of flavor and ingredients. According to Food Business News, the beer-based micheladas will be accompanied by “michelaguas” on many restaurant menus. These non-alcoholic alternatives will be made with agua fresca (a mixture of fruit, water, lime juice, and sweetener), instead of beer. And, of course, there are a handful of celebrities coming out with their own sparkling mocktail lines for retail. Cheers!