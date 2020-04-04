Monday, April 6, will be a big day and a very important one for the animals at the Beatrice Animal Shelter. “Foster Frenzy” will be an opportunity for healthy, friendly dogs and cats to leave the shelter and move, at least for a while, to a real home with caring humans.
The Frenzy is all about getting shelter animals out of the shelter. As COVID-19 continues to spread across the country and our state, it is important to prepare for any number of situations that might impact our facility.
According to shelter manager, Carlee Fiddes, most animal shelters are moving to foster-based care until the coronavirus situation is resolved. By doing so, it is a pro-active means to have animals placed in homes in the event that staff members get sick and are unable to care for the dogs and cats.
Foster Frenzy
Here’s how Foster Frenzy works. Potential fosters should go to the Beatrice Humane Society website at beatricehumanesociety.org. Photos of the available dogs and cats will be posted on the site. After selecting the one you are interested in, complete the application form that is also on the website and submit it as directed.
The application form also lists a number of pick-up times on April 6 between noon and 6 p.m. to choose from. At your designated time, be at the shelter and call the shelter office and wait in your vehicle for a staff member to bring the animal to meet you.
If necessary, food/litter/crate/supplies will be provided by the shelter. A cat kennel will be provided for each feline, and a leash and collar for each dog. Any supplies that the foster is willing to donate would be much appreciated.
All foster animals are current on vaccinations, including rabies, and have been treated for fleas and ticks and are microchipped. Any medicines that the animal needs are also provided by the shelter.
Because of the pandemic, all elective surgeries have been postponed so some of the animals have not yet been spayed or neutered. Therefore, it is required that same-species animals currently in the foster home be spayed or neutered. There is no fee to foster an animal.
No obligation
As of this writing, there are 10 dogs and 25 cats that are available for the Foster Frenzy program including a couple situations where bonded cats will benefit from going together. Fosters are asked to commit to at least two weeks of hosting a furry friend, but if something unexpectedly comes up, the animal can be returned to the shelter.
As a foster, there is absolutely no obligation to permanently adopt the animal. However, if the fostering experience turns out to be a match made in heaven, the foster has the first option to submit an application to adopt.
And somehow this just seems like the perfect time to foster a pet. Kids are home from school, many adults are working from home, and spring weather is in the forecast. It’s a great opportunity to spend time socializing a dog or cat, working on housebreaking and leash training, and teaching some basic commands.
If this is not a good time for you to consider fostering a shelter animal, please pass along this information to a friend or relative who might be interested. Check out the Beatrice Humane Society website and take some time to look through the photos of some wonderful, very deserving critters. Their bags are packed and they are ready to go!
No place like home
Wow and more wow! The month of March was one for the record books! Adoptions at the Beatrice Animal Shelter exceeded all our expectations with 48 dogs and 44 cats and two rabbits going to their forever homes. According to manager, Carlee Fiddes, an average March would include about 10 dog adoptions.
Because our shelter had available space, we were also able to take in animals from a shelter in Texas that was prepared to euthanize otherwise healthy animals including puppies...which eventually were all adopted. This reinforces our local shelter’s commitment to saving lives and finding positive outcomes for these deserving creatures.
Thanks to all the kind, supportive folks who stepped up to help with this endeavor. Call them angels, call them heroes, call them life-savers. They are all of the above. And to the animals who found new homes, they are now family!
