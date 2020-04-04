Foster frenzy

And somehow this just seems like the perfect time to foster a pet. Kids are home from school, many adults are working from home, and spring weather is in the forecast. It’s a great opportunity to spend time socializing a dog or cat, working on housebreaking and leash training, and teaching some basic commands.

If this is not a good time for you to consider fostering a shelter animal, please pass along this information to a friend or relative who might be interested. Check out the Beatrice Humane Society website and take some time to look through the photos of some wonderful, very deserving critters. Their bags are packed and they are ready to go!

No place like home

Wow and more wow! The month of March was one for the record books! Adoptions at the Beatrice Animal Shelter exceeded all our expectations with 48 dogs and 44 cats and two rabbits going to their forever homes. According to manager, Carlee Fiddes, an average March would include about 10 dog adoptions.

Because our shelter had available space, we were also able to take in animals from a shelter in Texas that was prepared to euthanize otherwise healthy animals including puppies...which eventually were all adopted. This reinforces our local shelter’s commitment to saving lives and finding positive outcomes for these deserving creatures.

Thanks to all the kind, supportive folks who stepped up to help with this endeavor. Call them angels, call them heroes, call them life-savers. They are all of the above. And to the animals who found new homes, they are now family!

