Four books that reach for the heart, mind and immortality

Into that maelstrom stepped Sarah Vogel, an East Coast-trained attorney who began her legal career as a bureaucrat in Washington, D.C. But she was also a daughter of North Dakota and, equally important, the granddaughter of Frank Vogel, a key member of Nonpartisan League, the powerful force behind the state’s farm populism in the previous farm crisis, the Great Depression.

That pedigree--and skill--led Vogel home to take on what was an almost hopeless fight against FmHA’s brutal foreclosure process. Vogel, twice elected North Dakota’s commissioner of agriculture in the 1990s, chronicles the uphill-all-the-way fight in The Farmer’s Lawyer, a well-written tale that reads like the true legal thriller it is.

Just before the 1980s farm crisis, Wes Jackson hit the Land Grant University establishment with a minor storm of his own; he opted out of a Big U and its feathery tenure to found what would become The Land Institute near Salina, KS.

Jackson, who has more accolades (Pew Conservation Scholar in 1990, MacArthur Fellow in 1992…) than most farms have acres, began The Institute in 1976 as what he calls an “ideal school” in his new book Hogs Are Up: Stories of the Land, with Digressions.