Free crop guides and to borrow from extension

As spring is nearly here, I wanted to remind farmers and agronomists about guides and tools available at your local Extension offices in Saline, Jefferson, and Gage counties. Our local extension offices are open to the public for walk-ins at the following locations and hours:

· Wilber at 306 W. 3rd St., open weekdays from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

· Fairbury at 517 F St., open weekdays from 9 a.m. – Noon & 1-5 p.m.

· Beatrice at 1115 W. Scott St., open weekdays from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The first is the UNL Guide for Weed, Disease, and Insect Management in Nebraska. This guide offers valuable information on pest management for major crops, pasture, range, turf, and aquatic environments in Nebraska. The 2021 edition is available for free at our offices. The 2022 edition can be purchased for $25 plus additional shipping cost at marketplace.unl.edu/default/ec130p-ped.html

The second guide to come pickup is the latest version of the Nebraska Soybean & Corn Pocket Field Guide, which is free. If you would like numerous copies for your farm operation or company, please call me ahead of time so we can have them ready for you. The pocket guides were created through a partnership between Nebraska Extension, Nebraska Soybean Checkoff, and the Nebraska Corn Board.

If you grow wheat, you need the Visual Guide for Winter Wheat Development and Growth Staging created by University of Wisconsin. Identifying and understanding the growth stages of winter wheat is key to successful management of fertilizer, weeds, and diseases. I have already purchased the wheat guides with my Extension funds to make them free to individuals that grow winter wheat.

There are several tools available to borrow or checkout for temporary use. First, we have new soil probes available to help you take soil samples for soil fertility or soybean cyst nematode (SCN) analysis. We do have sample bags for soil fertility on-hand from Ward Labs and we have SCN bags for free analysis at UNL. Another tool to come borrow from us this spring is a battery-powered flow meter to determine if spray nozzles are worn out, called the Spot-On Sprayer Calibrator. Nozzles are considered worn out and need to be replaced when they apply 10 percent more (at 40 psi w/water) than the manufacturer’s specifications for a new tip.

For farmers with hay and alfalfa fields, we have new hay probes to borrow that operate with your own drill to help collect a quality hay sample to send into the lab. New in 2022, alfalfa growers can borrow or check out an insect sweep net to help determine if they need to cut or spray for problematic insects.

For more information and general inquiries about other agronomic resources for Nebraska Extension, feel free to contact me at nathan.mueller@unl.edu or 402-821-1722. Know your crop, know your tech, know your bottom line at croptechcafe.org.

