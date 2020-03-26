Frozen food myths, debunked

Usually, I wouldn’t get jazzed about March being frozen food month, but these are unusual times.

With so many isolated at home, working long hours on-the-job or juggling work and family in entirely new ways, it's time to let your freezer take the stress out of meal prep.

I thought the most interesting way to tackle frozen foods would be to debunk some long standing myths. So, here goes.

Myth: It’s ok to thaw frozen food on the kitchen counter. There are only three safe ways to thaw food prior to cooking, and leaving it on the counter is not one of them.

The gold standard is to give yourself enough time to thaw food completely in the refrigerator. This ensures food is never exposed to unsafe temperatures.

But, if you’re strapped for time, you can also thaw food under room temperature running water (not hot water) or thaw it in the microwave. Just be sure to fully cook your food directly after using either of these two methods.

Myth: Frozen food is unhealthy or less healthy than fresh food. This one makes every dietitian I know want to pull their hair out.