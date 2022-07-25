It's Gage County Fair week. That meant different things a few years ago when my daughter was an active 4-Her. During that time, it was common for us to spend the weekend prior to entry day finishing some craft projects and grocery shopping for all of the baking we would be doing Monday and Tuesday.

Even when Elyse was in early adolescence, she was an overachiever. More than one year she entered fifty static projects at the 4-H building.

More than one year our house was cooler outside than inside even with the air conditioner. We would spend Monday evening and Tuesday morning baking to be sure that her cookies and breads were the freshest at entry.

She built models, did lego projects, had horticulture exhibits and always had a number of photography prints.

While I loved to see her learn and compete in a safe environment, fair week was not always the easiest at our house. There was typically a difference of opinion in how things should be done. Maybe it was on which recipe to use or possibly which division something should be entered. There was not a fair week in history that I would have been entered into the Motherof the Year contest.

My son entered 4-H projects for a few of the first years he was eligible, but announced that he didn’t see the point after his third year. I suspect his dad had something to do with this thinking since Dave has maintained that he thought 4-H was for farm kids.

I decided I was not going to pressure him. As a 4-H alumni, I firmly believe in the value of the learning and competition that 4-H affords. I also understand as a parent, not every child wants to be involved in clubs or groups. At least that is true of Luke.

I also decided that just because my son didn’t want to be involved, didn’t mean that I couldn’t continue to volunteer. It takes a tremendous amount of people to have a successful fair.

I found this online and wish that I could give a copy to every kid at the entry table this week.

“Dear Fair Kid,

Every year it seems to amazeme how quickly fair comes and goes. After many years of enjoying fair week, I decided to give you a few words of wisdom to survive the week.

•Get off your phone and soak it in - the animals, the time with your friends, and even the food stand shift.

•Thank every volunteer you see. It takes a lot of people to make the week go smoothly.

•Help the younger kids. They are always watching and looking up to you. Be the person they believe you are.

•Thank your parents! I’m sure you and your mom have already had the annual fight in the kitchen because your food project that you were supposed to practice months ago just isn’t working out.

•Remember it is ONE MAN’S OPINION ON ONE DAY! 4-H & FFA is NOT just about the ribbons and check at the end of the week, but the lessons learned in the barn, kitchen, and sewing room.

•Be proud of yourself no matter what. Not many kids in the world can say they have an unbreakable bond with a 1300lbs animal, can sew a quilt, or even make the most delicious blueberry muffins.

This week will fly by and one day you’ll wake up and all those weeks at the fair will just be a memory you hold tight in your heart.

Signed,

A former Fair Kid