Garden pests

Japanese beetles are often confused with green June beetles which are much larger and without the tufts of white hair along the abdomen. Green June beetles will feed on ripe fruits and vegetables like tomatoes, corn, and grapes. They will feed on the fruits and the leaves of these plants.

Both beetles can be controlled through multiple methods. Pesticides can be used on the adults, however, be sure to avoid use of pesticides directly on the flowers to avoid harming pollinators. In the garden, sevin or eight can be used to control the beetles. In low populations, hand pick the beetles off plants and throw them into a bucket of soapy water to kill them and not harm pollinators.

Squash bugs and squash vine borer are seen in our gardens every year. Squash bugs cause yellow speckling on the leaves and feeding damage on the fruits. You may also see rusty colored eggs on the underside of the leaves that can be removed and destroyed. Squash Vine Borer causes rapid death and wilting of the plants. These pests feed on plants in the cucurbit family, which includes zucchini, squash, cantaloupe, watermelon, cucumbers, pumpkins, gourds, etc. Squash vine borer can be controlled by wrapping the stem of your plants with aluminum foil to stop the females from laying their eggs on your plants. Other controls include Carbaryl (Sevin), Permethrin (Eight), or bifenthrin (Bifen). This will need to be reapplied often through the growing season. It is best to switch between at least two of these products to avoid resistance development.