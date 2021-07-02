Garden Pests
Summer is a great time of the year. Our plants are beautiful and we have wonderful gardens to provide us with fresh produce for months. However, when an insect comes in and damages those plants or destructs our vegetables before we can eat them, it is very disappointing.
Japanese Beetles and Green June Beetles
Japanese beetles are an invasive insect from Japan. Japanese beetles are problematic insects as both larvae and adults. The larvae are one of the white grub species found here. As a white grub, larvae feed on the roots of our grass, causing large, brown spots in the turf that are easily lifted up like a rug from the floor. Adult Japanese beetles are 7/16 inch-long, metallic green beetles. The elytra, or wing coverings, are copper. These beetles can be distinguished from similar looking beetles by the six tufts of white hair along both sides of the abdomen.
As adults, Japanese beetles feed on over 300 species of plants including trees, shrubs, fruits, vegetables, field crops, weeds, and other ornamental plant species. Some of their favorite foods are roses, lindens, and grapes amongst others. They can also be found on many of our vegetable plants including tomatoes, peppers, and potatoes. Adult beetles feed on the foliage, flowers, and fruits of these plants. They feed on the upper surface of the leaves and cause a skeletonized pattern to the leaf where the veins of the leaf are left behind but the rest of the leaf is chewed away. This can stress the plants, and in high populations of beetles can even kill the plant.
Japanese beetles are often confused with green June beetles which are much larger and without the tufts of white hair along the abdomen. Green June beetles will feed on ripe fruits and vegetables like tomatoes, corn, and grapes. They will feed on the fruits and the leaves of these plants.
Both beetles can be controlled through multiple methods. Pesticides can be used on the adults, however, be sure to avoid use of pesticides directly on the flowers to avoid harming pollinators. In the garden, sevin or eight can be used to control the beetles. In low populations, hand pick the beetles off plants and throw them into a bucket of soapy water to kill them and not harm pollinators.
Squash Bugs and Squash Vine Borer
Squash bugs and squash vine borer are seen in our gardens every year. Squash bugs cause yellow speckling on the leaves and feeding damage on the fruits. You may also see rusty colored eggs on the underside of the leaves that can be removed and destroyed. Squash Vine Borer causes rapid death and wilting of the plants. These pests feed on plants in the cucurbit family, which includes zucchini, squash, cantaloupe, watermelon, cucumbers, pumpkins, gourds, etc. Squash vine borer can be controlled by wrapping the stem of your plants with aluminum foil to stop the females from laying their eggs on your plants. Other controls include Carbaryl (Sevin), Permethrin (Eight), or bifenthrin (Bifen). This will need to be reapplied often through the growing season. It is best to switch between at least two of these products to avoid resistance development.
Always follow the label recommended rates and how often to reapply. Follow the PHI or pre-harvest interval listed on the label when harvesting fruits and vegetables after using chemicals. The PHI is how long to wait from using a pesticide until harvest can resume for food safety. Spray the undersides of the leaves and the base of the plant thoroughly. All sprays should be done later in the evening to avoid damage to bees and other pollinators.
