Garlic in the garden

The later fall is typically the time of year where we are removing our gardens and cleaning them up. However, it is a great time to plant garlic. Garlic is a plant that is planted in the fall and harvested in the summer to help flavor our food. And if you love Italian foods, like I do, garlic is a good choice for your garden.

Growing Garlic

Garlic should be planted in the garden in the fall. It is best planted 6 weeks before the ground freezes. You can clean up your garden from summer crops then plant garlic in the space. It needs to be planted in the fall or very early spring to go through a cold period which will initiate bulb formation. If planted too early, or before mid-September, the plant can get too far in development and be injured by cold temperatures. If planted too late, in November, not enough root development will occur prior to soil freezing conditions. If you miss planting in the fall, you can plant garlic in March or April and still get the cold temperatures necessary for bulb development.