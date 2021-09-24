Garlic in the garden

The later fall is typically the time of year where we are removing our gardens and cleaning them up. However, it is a great time to plant garlic. Garlic is a plant that is planted in the fall and harvested in the summer to help flavor our food. And if you love Italian foods, like I do, garlic is a good choice for your garden.
Growing Garlic
Garlic should be planted in the garden in the fall. It is best planted 6 weeks before the ground freezes. You can clean up your garden from summer crops then plant garlic in the space. It needs to be planted in the fall or very early spring to go through a cold period which will initiate bulb formation. If planted too early, or before mid-September, the plant can get too far in development and be injured by cold temperatures. If planted too late, in November, not enough root development will occur prior to soil freezing conditions. If you miss planting in the fall, you can plant garlic in March or April and still get the cold temperatures necessary for bulb development.
When planting garlic, divide the garlic bulb into cloves just before planting and plant with the point upward in the soil. Plant the cloves 2-4 inches deep and 4 inches apart in double rows 12 inches apart and 36 inches between rows. Keep garlic mulched through the winter months to prevent frost heaving, where the freeze and thaw of the ground pushes the plant out during the winter months. Leave the space for your normal spring and summer crops because garlic isn’t harvested until the summer. This typically occurs in late June to mid-July, after 30-50 percent of the leaves have died back.
Plant Garlic in soils with high organic matter and with good irrigation, it is a drought sensitive plant. However, it is best to avoid irrigation for about a week prior to harvest to dry out the plants. Also, don’t fertilize after the plants have begun to develop the bulbs because high nitrogen can reduce the ability of the bulbs to be stored well.
Varieties
There are hardneck garlic varieties and soft neck varieites. The hardneck varieties include Rocambole, Porcelain, or Purple stripe. These would be the type that develop a woody stalk and produce a cluster of bulbils on top of the plant. They also have less cloves in the bulbs that are developed but they are larger cloves. Soft neck varieties include Silverskins or Artichoke. The soft neck varieties have flexible leaves and produces more individual cloves for a higher yield. Don’t use grocery store garlic bulbs for planting, they have been stored at cold temperatures which can cause changes to the bulb that will reduce the yield and quality of the garlic that is grown in your garden.
Management in the garden
Garlic doesn’t have a lot of problems in the garden. It can have issues with thrips and onion maggots, but that is rare. You can spray a general insecticide for the thrips if they become a problem. Garlic can have problems with rot diseases as well, but avoid planting where onions, chives, leeks, shallots, or garlic has been planted in the past 4 years can help manage that.
*The information for this article came from the NebGuide ‘Garlic Production in the Home Garden’ by Laurie Hodges, Extension Specialist.
If you have any further questions please contact Nicole Stoner at (402) 223-1384, nstoner2@unl.edu, visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu, or like my facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NicoleStonerHorticulture and follow me on twitter @Nikki_Stoner