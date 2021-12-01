Get creative with your pantry staples

I don’t know about you, but meal planning and grocery shopping are not high on my list of desirable activities post-Thanksgiving.

If you’ve run out of turkey and stuffing leftovers but still need to eat, consider getting creative with some of the run-of-the-mill things you have on hand.

Feel like pasta, but you’re missing the pasta sauce? Try tossing with tomatoes, minced garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper.

If you’re looking for something even easier, top your pasta with chili or soup. For some soups, you may want to drain away some liquid to make a thicker sauce.

Craving tacos or burritos, but you’re short on ingredients? If you’re out of tortillas, use rice instead for a tasty rice bowl. If you’re out of ground beef or chicken, use a can of black, kidney or pinto beans in place of the meat.

Craving a burger, but you’re out of ground meat? Try making a salmon or tuna burger instead, using canned versions of these seafood options combined with egg, milk, bread or cracker crumbs and seasoning. Place on a bun, and enjoy with your favorite toppings.

I want a smoothie, but I’m out of yogurt! No problem, swap the yogurt out for applesauce, fruit juice, milk or frozen bananas. Add fruits—fresh, frozen or canned—you have on hand, and blend it up.

Hungry for pizza, but you’re missing some ingredients? Warm a tortilla shell in a skillet and top with your favorite pizza toppings. Or, use another type of crust like canned or homemade biscuits, English muffins, Naan bread or French rolls.

Make your own homemade pizza sauce by combining a 15-ounce can of diced tomatoes, two tablespoons minced garlic, two teaspoons olive oil, one teaspoon sugar, one teaspoon salt and half a teaspoon black pepper. Add to a blender and pulse to desired consistency.

Save my salad—I’m out of dressing! Homemade salad dressing is a breeze with this simple salad equation. Simply add one cup of oil with half a cup of lemon juice or vinegar in a sealable container. Add one teaspoon minced garlic, one teaspoon salt and two teaspoons dried herbs of your choice. Shake until combined.

Your favorite meat marinade ran out? Use an oil and vinegar salad dressing, also known as a vinaigrette. It makes a great marinade.

Out of pasta for casseroles? Substitute another starchy food like cooked rice, cooked or canned potatoes, sweet potatoes, cooked or canned beans or lentils for pasta.

Out of fresh fruit? Add dried, canned or frozen fruit to your recipe. Dried fruits are very dense, so if you substitute them into a recipe, keep in mind the ratio of one cup of fresh fruit to about ¼ cup of dried.

Article originally authored by Alice Henneman and adapted by Tara Dunker, both Nebraska Extension food, nutrition and health educators. Check out food.unl.edu for more everyday food and fitness tips.

