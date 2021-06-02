The goal is learning, not perfection.

Once you get into this headspace, it becomes far easier (and more fun) to involve kids in the food preparation process.

That being said, the best time to get kids in the kitchen would be when a perfectly imperfect final product, extra time and extra mess won’t undo your day. Because if learning is the goal, then it had better be fun—right?

According to healthychildren.org, here are five ways to enjoy cooking with your kids.

Engage all the senses

As adults, we sometimes forget how intimidating tasting a new food can be. To encourage their sense of adventure, help your child explore new foods using the other four senses first.

Kneading dough, rinsing produce, popping popcorn and tearing lettuce help build positive, fun associations without having to dive headfirst into tasting that unfamiliar food.

Teach STEM through cooking

The subjects of science, technology, engineering and math are all the rage right now, and what better way to incorporate them into your home than cooking.