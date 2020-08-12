× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My 95-year-old mother calls me from the nursing home each day. “Tell me something good,” she says. “The news is terrible.”

She’s not the only one looking for good news. According to recent polls, many Americans believe the country is spiraling out of control. With a terrible pandemic raging, millions of Americans out of work, and unrest over racial injustice, Americans are anxious.

So what shall we do? Throw up our hands and give up? Get on social media and argue about how we should solve our problems? Turn off the news, close our eyes, and sing show tunes? Well, as inviting as any of those ideas may be, I will suggest another. Ready? Here it is: Trust God. Put your hope in God.

One of my favorite biblical authors is Jeremiah. Jeremiah has often been called “The Weeping Prophet” because of the grief he felt over his people’s fate. He had hard news to share with his people - news that they really did not want to hear. So, instead of heeding Jeremiah’s warnings, they derided him. They had him beaten and placed in stocks. They called him names and imprisoned him. Finally, when his people were dragged off into captivity, Jeremiah was dragged off, too.