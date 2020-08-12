My 95-year-old mother calls me from the nursing home each day. “Tell me something good,” she says. “The news is terrible.”
She’s not the only one looking for good news. According to recent polls, many Americans believe the country is spiraling out of control. With a terrible pandemic raging, millions of Americans out of work, and unrest over racial injustice, Americans are anxious.
So what shall we do? Throw up our hands and give up? Get on social media and argue about how we should solve our problems? Turn off the news, close our eyes, and sing show tunes? Well, as inviting as any of those ideas may be, I will suggest another. Ready? Here it is: Trust God. Put your hope in God.
One of my favorite biblical authors is Jeremiah. Jeremiah has often been called “The Weeping Prophet” because of the grief he felt over his people’s fate. He had hard news to share with his people - news that they really did not want to hear. So, instead of heeding Jeremiah’s warnings, they derided him. They had him beaten and placed in stocks. They called him names and imprisoned him. Finally, when his people were dragged off into captivity, Jeremiah was dragged off, too.
I encourage you to read Lamentations 3:1-41. In this passage, Jeremiah lists his complaints about how he feels mistreated by God. It begins, “I am one who has seen affliction under the rod of God’s wrath; he has driven and brought me into darkness without any light; against me alone he turns his hand, again and again, all day long.” For 20 verses, he tells of his misery, including “my soul is bereft of peace; I have forgotten what happiness is.”
But then, Jeremiah turns the corner: “But this I call to mind, and therefore I have hope: The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases, his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.”
These verses inspired this great old hymn of faith:
"Great is Thy faithfulness!" "Great is Thy faithfulness!"
Morning by morning new mercies I see;
All I have needed Thy hand hath provided—
"Great is Thy faithfulness," Lord, unto me!
Brothers and sisters, the good news is that the God who has been faithful in the the past is still faithful today! Even in hard times, especially in hard times, remember: great is God’s faithfulness!
