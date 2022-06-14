Grain in cow diets

Generally, beef cows are fed diets consisting primarily of roughage. However, weather conditions are the number one factor influencing agriculture production. These weather conditions can leave farmers with limited feed options for their cattle; but at the same time also provide opportunity to access low quality feeds at decreased costs. Understanding the limitations of feeding low quality feeds, and further defining conditions under which alternative feeds can be included in feedlot diets are critical to making producer recommendations. In the case of short supply of roughages or when forage is inadequate in quality to meet cow needs to maintain condition, various grains provide a concentrated, highly digestible source of energy.

Grain options

While grain choice depends greatly on location availability, corn is the most commonly used feed grain in cattle diets followed by wheat, oats, and barley. Corn has the highest energy value and is likely the more economical grain option. However, if other grain options are more accessible for an operation, they can be utilized in a diet as well and successfully meet requirements. Oats, barley and wheat are all options for alternative grains in diets, with some differences to consider. Oats are the safest option to feed to cattle, in terms of digestive disorders with its low energy value and high fiber. Barley has the protein advantage over corn at approximately 13.3 crude protein. When pricing is competitive, wheat can be a high protein grain alternative, however, should be introduced slowly and fed in combination of other grains to mitigate digestive disorders.

Avoiding digestive disorders

Increasing the grain concentration in cattle fed high forage diets disrupts the microbial environment, causing lactate to build up. Grains should be introduced slowly into rations when cattle have previously been fed high forage diets to allow for the microbial population in the rumen to adapt to the grain. Roughage is an important factor when managing acidosis. As roughage increases in the diet, production of saliva is increased, carrying buffers to the rumen, increasing ruminal pH and stabilizing the rumen.

Implementing grain in cow diets

Grain should be fed on a daily schedule and in a matter that allows each animal to get the same amount and opportunity to eat. Depending on herd size, and level of grain being fed, a variety of delivery and handling methods can be used, including buckets, loaders and feed wagons. As grains are high in carbohydrates and protein, they can be an effective addition to cattle diets. While forage supply may be available, quality may be too low to meet nutritional needs, grain can be used as a supplement to make up for a deficiency in energy.

For more information on Nebraska Beef Extension or utilizing grain in cow diets, reach me at my office at (402) 335-3669 or email me at wayde.pickinpaugh@unl.edu.

