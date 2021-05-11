Growing degree days for corn emergence

Many factors affect corn growth and development, especially early in the growing season. A common question this time of year after corn is planted and some fields have emerged while others have not is, “How many Growing Degree Days (GDD) does it take for my corn to emerge?” Since corn emergence is directly related to soil temperature (and of course soil moisture), the days to emergence vary especially when one compares early planting dates to later planting dates.

The general assumption is 120 Growing Degree Days, abbreviated GDD, for corn to emerge under favorable conditions. However, we know that some planting practices and environmental conditions can decrease or increase the amount of GDD needed for corn to emerge. We use the GDD calculation for air temperature to estimate how long it will take corn to emerge even though soil temperature is the driving factor.