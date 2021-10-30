Halloween lights

Boo! Yes, tomorrow is Halloween, and I am thinking it is probably second only to the Fourth of July as a pet’s least favorite human holiday. Scary sounds, funny-looking creatures running around, and doors opening and closing all evening are all disconcerting to our companion animals.

Everyone wants to have a fun Halloween evening, but keeping our pets safe doesn’t have to be tricky. The ASPCA suggests taking a few common-sense precautions that will make everyone’s evening a real treat.

Candy, Candy Everywhere

Halloween is all about the candy. It’s everywhere, but the candy bowl is a big no-no for Fluffy and Fido. Chocolate in all forms – especially dark or baking chocolate – can be very dangerous for cats and dogs.

Even the sugar-free candies containing the sugar substitute xylitol can cause serious problems in pets. If you suspect that your pet has ingested something toxic, please call your veterinarian or the ASPCA Poison Control Center at 888-426-4435.

Faux Flames

Many homes are now using flameless candles which look very realistic and are much safer. However, if you still use the real thing, you need to also use extra safety precautions.

Pets can easily knock over a lit candle in a pumpkin and start a fire. An errant wagging tail can be a dangerous force. And a curious kitten can get too close to the flame and risk getting burned or singed.

If you are using flashlights, flameless candles, or Halloween decorations, remember to keep the batteries out of reach of your pets. If batteries are chewed or ingested, it could result in a trip to the veterinary emergency clinic.

Even the fun glow sticks are filled with a liquid that if punctured will leak the glowing content which can cause mouth pain, irritation, and excessive salivation.

Dog Decor

If you have looked through a dog-lover’s catalog recently or walked through a pet supply store, you have undoubtedly noticed an array of costumes designed for your canine companion. Super heroes, scary monsters, food items like tacos and hot dogs, and movie characters are all available as a costume for your pet.

There is considerable controversy about the merits of dressing up your dog vs the safety risks of doing so. The American Kennel Club warns that beads, snaps, buttons, ribbons, elastic, and fabric can all be intestinal hazards. Little bells, charms, glitter, sequins, and fur trim are also potential problems.

Costumes can result in overheating, impaired vision, and even difficulty breathing if it covers the face or is too restrictive around the pet’s neck or chest. And the AKC warns you to never leave a dog-in-costume unattended.

Ding Dong Doorbells

Depending on where you live, your doorbell on Halloween night might get a real workout. And if your fearless watchdog hates mailmen, delivery men, and everyone who dares to walk past your house, Halloween is a real nightmare on steroids for your pup.

Opening and closing the front door multiple times in an evening is not only annoying to your pets, but it can also be an opportunity for Fido to make a break and bolt past you and down the street on a dead run. You know what’s coming next.

I will once again remind you of the importance of having the proper identification on your pet. A collar with ID tags and/or a microchip can be a lifesaver for a lost pet.

And to prevent a jail-break in your doorway, the ASPCA recommends that you keep dogs and cats in a separate room away from the door and activity during those peak trick-or-treating hours. Turn on the TV or tune in to a radio station that plays soothing music that will hopefully calm your buddy.

Our pets may not like Halloween, but it is the favorite holiday of many fun-loving humans. As you prepare for tomorrow’s fun and festivities, take a few precautions to guarantee a safe evening for your furry friends.

Be safe, have fun, and Happy Halloween!

