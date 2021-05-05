Handling snakes and needles

But is this really all that different from the snake handlers? What if instead of always pushing to prove our faith or show that we’re not afraid, we looked to the example of Jesus? Jesus calls us to be motivated by love.

Loving God means loving our neighbors as ourselves—putting the needs of others ahead of our own.

So for me, I don’t handle snakes—not (just) because I’m afraid of them or that I don’t believe God will protect me—but because that’s not a loving action toward either myself or my neighbors. It’s not loving to anyone—not to my neighbors, not to me, and not to God—for me to risking myself just to test God’s protection.

I keep wearing my masks. Not because I’m afraid, but because we know that COVID kills people, and wearing masks slows the spread of COVID. I am motivated by a love for my neighbors, as doctors continue to tell us that the simple act of wearing a mask has proven to save lives. It’s uncomfortable, sure, but loving others isn’t really about my comfort and my needs.

I’m young and healthy. But I got my COVID vaccine shot, because getting the shot helps to slow down the spread of COVID. I’m terrified of needles, but I’d get the shot again because I love my neighbors, and I don’t want them to get sick. We’ve lost enough neighbors this last year.

Friends, with the vaccine now more available than ever, I cannot recommend getting your COVID shot enough. Please listen to your doctors and get your shots. This vaccine is truly a gift from God, and getting our shots is a simple way to love our neighbors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0