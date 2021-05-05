Handling snakes and needles

I have some good news to share: I finally got my COVID vaccine shot.
I was able to get it right here in Beatrice, and it was at a very well run clinic at the fairgrounds.
As I sat down with the nurse, she asked me how I was with needles. So I told her the truth: I’m terrified. I really don’t like needles. Who likes something jabbed into them?
But the nurse was very kind and gentle, and when she gave me the needle, I toughed it out.
Later that week, one of my pastor friends was telling me about how there are churches that still handle snakes. Why would anyone do that in 2021? Because of a verse in Mark 16:18, where Jesus says “They will pick up snakes with their hands; and when they drink deadly poison, it will not hurt them at all.”
Nothing to be afraid of! God will protect me! So they pick up venomous snakes—which I strongly believe is a very bad idea in general—just to show that they’re not afraid and that they have faith in God’s protection.
My pastor friend pointed out to me that we’ve heard some eerily similar faith claims over the last year.
I’m not afraid. God will protect me. I don’t need to wear a mask or distance myself from others. I’m not afraid of COVID! I don’t need a vaccine! I will not be motivated by fear!
But is this really all that different from the snake handlers? What if instead of always pushing to prove our faith or show that we’re not afraid, we looked to the example of Jesus? Jesus calls us to be motivated by love.
Loving God means loving our neighbors as ourselves—putting the needs of others ahead of our own.
So for me, I don’t handle snakes—not (just) because I’m afraid of them or that I don’t believe God will protect me—but because that’s not a loving action toward either myself or my neighbors. It’s not loving to anyone—not to my neighbors, not to me, and not to God—for me to risking myself just to test God’s protection.
I keep wearing my masks. Not because I’m afraid, but because we know that COVID kills people, and wearing masks slows the spread of COVID. I am motivated by a love for my neighbors, as doctors continue to tell us that the simple act of wearing a mask has proven to save lives. It’s uncomfortable, sure, but loving others isn’t really about my comfort and my needs.
I’m young and healthy. But I got my COVID vaccine shot, because getting the shot helps to slow down the spread of COVID. I’m terrified of needles, but I’d get the shot again because I love my neighbors, and I don’t want them to get sick. We’ve lost enough neighbors this last year.
Friends, with the vaccine now more available than ever, I cannot recommend getting your COVID shot enough. Please listen to your doctors and get your shots. This vaccine is truly a gift from God, and getting our shots is a simple way to love our neighbors.