Having hope

I’ve been thinking a lot about hope during the past few weeks. It comes in many forms and sometimes when you desperately need it the most. Sometimes you have to search for it.

Hope is an “optimistic state of mind that is based on an expectation.” “As a verb, it’s definitions include: “expect with confidence” and “to cherish a desire with anticipation.”(Wikipedia)

Hope is one of my oldest cows. She is probably ten years old and one of the original five that I inherited when my dad passed. She has always had healthy calves and has been a good mother cow.

In fact, that is how she got her name. Before we started naming calves with the theme of the year, she had a gigantic bull calf, Charlie, that seemed to be nursing a lot.She was so thin by the time that we weaned him, we called her Hope because we hoped she would live.

Hope is also the feeling that I have that each day will be a little better with pain level after my losing wrestling match with the mad mama cow a couple weeks ago.

“Hamburger Helen,” as she is now affectionally named, has no hope of seeing a life much past the weaning of her calf because of her crazy.