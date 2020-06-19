Heat can stress plants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This year has been a little out of the ordinary, regarding weather. It was quite chilly for what seemed like a long time this spring. Then, when it did warm up a little, we kept having very cold overnight lows, some quite damaging to the plants that were growing. As I assumed, the summer would come on with a vengeance, which it did. Suddenly, it got very hot, windy, humid, and dry. This can be damaging to our plants for multiple reasons.

Watering

We need to make sure that we are watering all our plants in this heat. Even trees need a drink sometimes. The best way to water a tree is to let a hose trickle at the base of the tree or use a small sprinkler for up to an hour, depending on the size of the tree. Younger trees would only need to be watered for about 20-30 minutes. This should be done once a week with younger trees if we are not seeing natural precipitation.