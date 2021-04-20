Heifer development

Developing replacement heifers is a long and costly process that can potentially become even more expensive if heifers must be culled from the herd for various reasons. This makes it vital to ensure any work put into developing heifers provides them with longevity to remain productive in the herd for years to come. Often, producers have invested so much in heifers through parturition of their first calf, they decide to backoff on development post-calving, setting them up for failure to get bred again.

Since heifers are still growing at this stage themselves, it is paramount to not get behind on meeting nutrient requirements through the lactational phase. On the other end of the spectrum, heifers should not be over fed to the point of over-depositing fat in their mammary system, as this will later impair milk production. Developing heifers to maintain an average daily gain of ~1-1.5 pounds should be adequate to allow proper growth without wasting feed and adding too much condition.