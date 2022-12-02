Holiday decorations from the garden

Happy Holidays! I know it is hard to believe, but Christmas will be here before we know it. With the holiday season comes all the decorations, which I love! Horticulture pieces are a large part of our holiday decorating, which makes it even better for us gardeners. We can use pieces from our own landscape to decorate our homes for the holidays.

Christmas Trees

There are many tree species to choose from for your Christmas tree. The most common tree species used for Christmas trees include: Balsam Fir, Douglas Fir, Fraser Fir, Noble Fir, Scotch Pine, Virginia Pine and White Pine. If you have a lot of heavy ornaments, look for a Fraser Fir, Scotch pine, blue spruce or Black Hills spruce because they have stiff branches that will hold ornaments better. Balsam Fir is the choice for those looking for a Christmas tree scent. White pines can be used for areas where you prefer softer needles.

When you take your tree home, place it immediately into the tree stand with plenty of water. If the tree was cut within the past 12 hours it doesn’t need to be cut again but if it must sit longer than 12 hours prior to placing it in the stand, it will need to be re-cut to improve water uptake. Place the tree in a stand that holds at least 1 gallon of water and be sure to add water daily. Put the tree in a location away from heat sources.

Wreaths

Wreaths can be made from greenery from your own landscape. Fresh greenery not only adds a great decorating touch to your home for the holidays, but it also will add a nice holiday scent to your home. White pine, juniper, spruce, ivy and holly are all great choices of live greenery for your home this holiday season. You can take these directly from your landscape, just be careful when you prune these decorations from your living plants. Don’t make all of cuts in the same location and try to make them far enough back in the plant that the other branches cover the cuts. Use a hand pruner to make good cuts that will not harm your tree or shrub.

Landscape cuttings can also be used to decorate plant pots that are now empty following the growing season for winter appeal. You can use branches from things like red twig dogwood and seed pods from plants like baptisia and native grasses to make winter arrangements.

Holiday Plants

There are also a lot of great holiday plants including poinsettia, amaryllis, Christmas cactus, Thanksgiving cactus, and others. You might think I made a mistake there, but there are two different cacti from the genus Schlumgera that have different leaves and bloom times. Thanksgiving cactus has sharp points on the claw-shaped leaf edges, while Christmas cactus leaf edges are more scalloped or tear-drop shaped.

For the best health of holiday plants, keep them covered up with plastic as you bring transport your plants outside. Exposure to cold temperatures and wind can damage the leaves, flowers or bracts. When you get them home, remove the plastic off the plant, including the colorful foil wrap. Keep the plant watered as necessary. Push into the soil to determine the dampness, water when dry.

Place the plant in a location with bright light but not direct sunlight. Don’t place the plant in a location near the door where outside drafts will hit it. Also, avoid locations in the home that are near heating vents which will dry the plant quickly.