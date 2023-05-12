Animal sheltering and saving lives isn’t just a job here at the Beatrice Humane Society, it’s a passion. A passion to provide the highest levels of care for animals that are lost, forgotten, injured, ill or otherwise in need of our care and safety. A passion for providing our community the support they need to keep their animals. A passion for the human animal bond. A passion for saving lives.

In 2023, we might be making the biggest impact for our shelter and community animals alike by bringing our passion for affordable spays and neuters to our communities. We are opening a low cost spay and neuter clinic. This clinic was originally discussed to provide that top notch care for animals within our shelter, but we quickly realized it could also be so much more. Did you know 80% of owned animals are spayed or neutered here in the United States? How is it that 90% or the animals that come into our shelter are not spayed or neutered? Can 20% of all owned animals that aren’t spayed or neutered really cause 90% of the community animal problems and the answer is apparently yes. This clinic is hopefully going to be the solution! By offering discounted spays and neuters we will be stopping the cycle of reproduction and over population at its source.

What does this clinic mean for our community?

It means we will be able to provide preventative care such as vaccines and microchips with every spay and neuter. It means we will work closely with our community veterinary partners to provide the best care we can for all of the animals in our community, including those unable to afford regular veterinary care. We will keep striving to help more people and their animals stay together. We will be offering discounted cat spays and neuters to anyone in need and discounted dog spays and neuters to low income individuals in need of care for their pets. Our services will not be limited by city, county or state lines. If there is an animal in need of a spay or neuter and we can help, we will help.

What does this clinic mean for feral and outdoor cats?

We will be implementing an extremely discounted Trap, Vaccinate, Neuter and Return Program for outdoor feral cats that will provide our communities with a humane solution to cat overpopulation. This is the only real effective solution to outdoor cats and will provide more improvements for our community cat populations than the previous 20 years of compassionate people feeding them and our shelter taking the offspring. This will help stop pet overpopulation before it can become a problem.

What does this clinic mean for our adopters?

It means our animals will have even greater opportunity to get the care they need as soon as they need it. While we have always required an animal being adopted from our shelter to be spayed and neutered before adoption, we can now ensure they are able to get spayed and neutered in a more timely manner and spend more time where they belong… in a home with you.

What does this clinic mean for animals entering our shelter?

Each year we look at how we can save more lives and euthanize less animals and having an on-staff veterinarian will certainly help us increase our lifesaving work.

We don’t euthanize for old age. Right now, Floyd a 10 year old American Eskimo Mix dog is looking for his forever home. We got him neutered, gave him a dental and removed some teeth, and got his on a supplement to help with his dry skin and arthritic joints, but he has received the medical seal of approval to be adopted. Age is not a disease and won’t be treated like one.

We don’t euthanize for young age. We have a litter of kittens currently who started their journey at our shelter at a mere 100 grams each- lighter than a deck of cards. Hard work (bottle feeding every 2-3 hours around the clock is definitely rough!) is not a disease and shouldn't be treated as such. While this population is our hardest population to get to adoption since they are fragile, and often ill beyond our control we still save over 85% of all kittens brought to us under 8 weeks of age.

We don’t euthanize for treatable medical conditions. Right now, we have a dog battling an eye infection that may eventually need surgical repair, and a cat fighting chronic skin problems and allergies, and neither are at risk of euthanasia. They will have the time they need to overcome their challenges and make it to adoption.

How do I learn more about this low cost spay and neuter clinic?

Check out our website or call our shelter (402-228-9100) with any additional questions.