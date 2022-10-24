This weekend was the last trail ride of the season. I traveled to Stephens Forest in south-central Iowa. It was a little over four hours each way and a little more challenging on the return trip on Sunday afternoon with the high wind.

When I left on Friday morning, I was without a doubt, more tired than I had been in a long time. It could be the reason that when my phone app gave me the directions, I didn’t stop to question it. That was my first mistake.

My second mistake was to take the turn off of a well-traveled interstate to a lettered road. (M Road)

The shortest route is not the fastest route. I concluded this when I ended up on a gravel road. It was only about a mile, it wasn’t the first time it had led me down a goat path. I deleted the app!

But as I usually do, I was able to find the positive. I had more time to listen to my audio book which really spoke to me.

“Nothing to Prove” by Jennie Allen

Allen talked about being so physically, emotional and mentally exhausted that she was not participating in the life that God had given her.

She talked about laying it all out and being completely vulnerable with a group of close friends to find unconditional love.

I get it.

A couple of weeks ago, I had a three hour lunch with one of my oldest friends. She just listened. I shared things I’ve never said out loud and we cried together. We affirmed feelings and after we had said our good-byes, I felt love, grace and a value that I hadn’t felt for a long time.

Allen talked about women who serve and have nothing left to give.

I get it.

She talked about fear and insecurities and noted that these are not from God. She talked about shame.

Wow, did I get that and the reason I was so exhausted.

I’ve spent a lot of time worrying and for what? God’s got this.

Satan encourages me to question my value, but God tells me that I am enough.

Before all of the striving and something she didn’t talk about in this book, is the need to have meaningful work. I’ve noticed this repeatedly in the last couple of weeks.

Sometimes that requires courage.

I’ve noticed in some of my clients and some of the people in my peer support practicum. Life has beat them up and some of them are broken beyond imagination.

Working a few hours a week is all they can do. For some of these folks, filling out an application is being completely vulnerable. Some of them will never work at a job in the community, but that doesn’t mean they can’t contribute.

Everyone is valuable in their own way.

While I had never thought about it before this weekend, I think there is a combination of the reasons I love to go to help at competitive trail rides throughout the region.

It takes courage for a woman to travel alone and to trust an app to get me where I’m going. (More courage if you don’t trust the app.) However, once I’m there, I spend the weekend basking in the natural beauty of God’s surroundings. My job as a judge’s secretary in the competitive rides is meaningful work to me. My friends value and appreciate me. It’s one of the many places I feel loved.

Whenever you feel unloved, unimportant, or insecure, remember to whom you belong. (Women of Faith)