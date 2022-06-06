Last week I spent my mornings helping with Vacation Bible School at First Mennonite. We had over thirty children from Kindergarten to 6th grade. I spent most of my time in Creators Canyon (crafts) and am still working on getting the paste out from under my fingernails.

It was so much fun watching the children learn and create throughout the week and all of the adult volunteers worked together to make things go smoothly. However, you can’t have that many children in a small space without noticing the energy that seeps from their little pores. They wiggle and giggle a lot!

Without a doubt, I have never been so tired as I was on Friday afternoon.

Every morning we started in the sanctuary with music, drama and prayer. Every morning, Shana Ensz would make the experience fun.

“I know you’re tired. I’m tired too, but you can do hard things. Stand up and repeat after me - I can do hard things!”

It took me a minute to realize it, but she was right. We can all do hard things. In fact, while checking with my favorite resource for all things creative, (Pinterest) I found there is a whole “I can do hard things movement.” Who knew?

In reality, I’ve known it for some time and feel like I’ve been doing hard things throughout my life, but last week I really needed to hear it.

Last Monday was the ninth anniversary of my dad’s passing after a struggle with cancer. My world changed forever with his death.

Last Wednesday I learned that a close friend was having some health challenges that were just becoming more intense and he was back in the hospital.

I have several friends that are hurting right now. A niece that is having some problems during pregnancy and other friends that are just at a loss for words because life is hard.

With all of the shootings and chaos in our world, it’s a hard place to be sometimes.

Repeat after me - I can do hard things!

I reminded myself of that as I sped to the farm at 10:00 on Friday evening with my husband and son in tow after getting a phone call that the cows were out.

(What is the deal with these cows anyway? They are belly deep in grass and they have to swim across the watershed to munch on beans that are less than two inches tall!)

Hard never comes for me at convenient times, but can we really plan for it?

“Strength grows in the moments when you think you can’t go on, but you keep going anyway.” (Unknown)

Something tells me that somewhere during his 46-year career in law enforcement, my friend, retired Chief of Police Bruce Lang, had a hard day or two. Probably several. But he kept going and what I always appreciated was his positive attitude.

What can we learn from our friends? How can we be a friend?

I love this writer’s perspective: “We don't learn a lot in seasons of comfort. We learn it in seasons of struggle.”

“Someday, when we are very old, someone much younger will ask us, "did anything good come out of that hard season in your life?" And we will clasp our wrinkled, worn hands together on our lap, and we will lift our one small voice to say, "Yes, my dear. That's when I learned to trust God and love Him with my whole heart. That's when I learned what I was made of." (Jennifer Dukes Lee)

Repeat after me: I can do hard things!

