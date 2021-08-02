Last week was a busy week for me with a Teammates Conference and the Gage County Fair. While most people would see the two as unrelated and another example of my being involved with too many projects (specifically my family), they do have a common denominator.

The youth in our community is the common thread, but my desire to be a champion for our kids is really the foundation for much of what I do.

Our keynote speaker at the conference was Joe Beckman. He has been a champion for kids across the country. His book, Just Look Up, is his story and breaks down the five key phrases that he uses in his work with social-emotional learning.

Later in the week, I saw everything he talked about in our 4-H youth at the fair.

He asked us several times to look at the person on our left and on our right and tell them “I love your face!”

1. “Love you!” He talked about the instruction on an airplane of putting your air mask on first in case of an emergency. “You have to help yourself before you can help anyone else,” said Beckman.