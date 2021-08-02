Last week was a busy week for me with a Teammates Conference and the Gage County Fair. While most people would see the two as unrelated and another example of my being involved with too many projects (specifically my family), they do have a common denominator.
The youth in our community is the common thread, but my desire to be a champion for our kids is really the foundation for much of what I do.
Our keynote speaker at the conference was Joe Beckman. He has been a champion for kids across the country. His book, Just Look Up, is his story and breaks down the five key phrases that he uses in his work with social-emotional learning.
Later in the week, I saw everything he talked about in our 4-H youth at the fair.
He asked us several times to look at the person on our left and on our right and tell them “I love your face!”
1. “Love you!” He talked about the instruction on an airplane of putting your air mask on first in case of an emergency. “You have to help yourself before you can help anyone else,” said Beckman.
He went on to say that we hear a lot of “not enough” and spend more time than we should in comparing ourselves to others. “You are enough,” said Beckman. “Define yourself by what you have that others don’t and know your worth.”
2. “Push Through.” Beckman told us that life is not going to be perfect and sometimes it’s not fair, but we each have a story. When we use our stories, we connect with other people and we need human connection and relationships.
3. “Just Look Up!” “It’s easy to miss the things that are right in front of you every day,” said Beckman. He shared that the average teenager has 7 ½ hours of screen time every day and a lot of adults more. We often use our phones to check-out.
Beckman said we need to use our technology as the tools they were intended to be and not a companion.
4. “Fail On.” “There is no shame in failing,” said Beckman.
We did an exercise to identify our strengths and our values.
“When I’m making good choices it’s because they are aligned with my values and my life feels better,” said Beckman.
5. “Yeah Toast!” This was probably my favorite of all of the principles he talked about.
Beckman talked about his son and when he was two years old, he would put bread in the toaster and excitedly wait. When the toast popped out he would scream “yeah toast!”
As adults we know what’s going to happen with bread in a toaster. We get toast.
“When did we stop celebrating the small things in life?” We complicate things as adults because we get stuck in our own negative thoughts.
When I went to the fair and sat through the extreme heat during the livestock shows I saw youth that were passionate about their animals and were celebrating their best life.
I heard livestock judges talk about the quality of our kids because their parents and the champions in their life were teaching them the important things in life.
Our kids are good people and I want so much for each of them to understand how much more important that is than what color of ribbon they received on their project. Our parents have taught them the values that will help them make good choices.
The volunteers that make the fair possible are second to none.
“I love your face!”