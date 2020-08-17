In a blink

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Around this time every year I have trouble managing my emotions. Am I excited to see all of the back-to-school snapshots on Facebook or am I a little sad that those kids are growing up so quickly? Really, both, I guess.

My husband did this great collage of photos of my son’s first days of school from Kindergarten to now eighth grade. Wow! Luke has grown and changed from a timid little boy to a young man who towers me in height.

Seeing the photos is fun, but I guess where I’m struggling a bit this year is that he’s a teenager and needing us less.

Don’t misunderstand. I don’t want to be one of those parents who have their adult children living in their basement. Growing up and finding more independence is a good thing, but sometimes it’s a little challenging.

I just want to know when I became the enemy. I’ve become accustomed to him going on and on about history – especially WWII – to the point of my brain hurting. Now he’ll argue with me over every small detail of something that doesn’t even matter.

When he was younger, we were not only his parents, but his heroes. I used to know things. Dave often says “I was right once in 1994.” (Before we had children.)