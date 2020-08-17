Around this time every year I have trouble managing my emotions. Am I excited to see all of the back-to-school snapshots on Facebook or am I a little sad that those kids are growing up so quickly? Really, both, I guess.
My husband did this great collage of photos of my son’s first days of school from Kindergarten to now eighth grade. Wow! Luke has grown and changed from a timid little boy to a young man who towers me in height.
Seeing the photos is fun, but I guess where I’m struggling a bit this year is that he’s a teenager and needing us less.
Don’t misunderstand. I don’t want to be one of those parents who have their adult children living in their basement. Growing up and finding more independence is a good thing, but sometimes it’s a little challenging.
I just want to know when I became the enemy. I’ve become accustomed to him going on and on about history – especially WWII – to the point of my brain hurting. Now he’ll argue with me over every small detail of something that doesn’t even matter.
When he was younger, we were not only his parents, but his heroes. I used to know things. Dave often says “I was right once in 1994.” (Before we had children.)
The other day I had a memory pop up on Facebook from when he was three. He was convinced that he worked at John Deere and had told me all that morning that he had to work at 8:30 so when I took him to daycare, he spent an hour screaming that he had to work. He didn’t have time for daycare.
Cute, right? Now I can smile about it, but he cringes in embarrassment. (Also, if you know him, don’t tell him that I wrote about him this week!)
He would play for hours with his toy tractors and snuggle with me on the couch before bed. Now he watches fishing videos on YouTube for hours and complains when I ask him to do chores. What happened?
He’s growing up and becoming a young man. I should recognize how blessed I am, but I’m also grieving that it seems like the time has gone so quickly.
Families grow and change. In a blink. I was too busy working to notice how fast he was maturing.
Two weeks ago I gained the role of grandma when our daughter gave birth to Carter Dean. He was a healthy eight pounds at birth.
Luckily, I have had the opportunity to spend some time with him and Elyse since they live in Lincoln.
His favorite activities include eating and sleeping, but only in short stretches of time. He demands that his diapers be changed often and he be held most all of the time. He prefers mom and dad, but grandma or grandpa will be okay too. Even Uncle Luke has taken a turn.
Although the last two weeks seems to have stretched on forever to my daughter, it’s really gone by so quickly. In a blink Carter’s cheeks have begun filling out and we’re seeing his eyes open a little more.
The thing is, I never thought I’d be a grandma. I couldn’t even imagine it and even after we learned of Carter’s pending arrival, I had trouble with the grandma image.
So I’ve decided on “grammie” and I’m pledging to enjoy every minute of my snuggles with Carter while he’s a baby. Families grow and change. Celebrate every stage and recognize the blessing because little boys grow up in a blink.
