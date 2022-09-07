In defense of mayo

It’s the condiment that arguably gets the worst rap—mayonnaise.

I’m an unapologetic fan and recently found out my colleague and friend, Hannah Guenther, wrote an entire column in defense of it. Whether you like the creamy tang of mayo or not, it’s nice to know more about the foods we’ve all come to take for granted. That half-used jar of sandwich spread hanging out in your fridge is actually pretty interesting. Take it away, Hannah:

What is it?

Mayo is quite the science experiment! It’s an emulsion of oil, egg yolk, and either vinegar or lemon juice. An emulsion is when two liquids that normally wouldn’t combine (oil and vinegar) are able to be suspended in a uniform mixture.

If you’re feeling particularly scientific, try making your own at home—no lab coat needed. In a blender or food processor, simply add 1 large egg, 4 teaspoons of lemon juice, 1 dollop of Dijon mustard, and a pinch of salt and pepper. While blending, add 1 cup of a neutral-flavor cooking oil. Continue to blend until you reach a desired consistency. Feeling fancy? Add chipotle peppers for chipotle aioli, sun dried tomatoes for an Italian aioli, or keep it simple by adding roasted garlic.

Is it good for me?

In 1 tablespoon of mayo, you’ll find about 94 calories, 10 grams of fat, 1.6 grams of saturated fat, 8.3 grams of unsaturated fats, and very little cholesterol, sodium, carbs, or protein. While it’s relatively high in fat and calories for a single tablespoon, the fat composition is actually high in the heart healthy fats. With portion control in mind, this traditional sandwich spread is also a welcome addition to wraps and adds flavor and moisture to salads paired with chicken, hard boiled eggs, or tuna.

How do you eat it?

This leads nicely into a discussion on all the ways to enjoy mayo—one of the most obvious being tuna, chicken, or egg salad. For tuna salad, I keep it simple with one can of drained solid white albacore tuna, seasonings of your choice, and 1 tablespoon of mayo. For chicken salad, add curry powder and raisins to 1 can of drained chicken breast, 1 rib of diced celery for a nice crunch, and 1 tablespoon of mayo.

If you’re looking for something more unique, top fish tacos or pulled pork sandwiches with a simple coleslaw. It adds flavor and crunch to almost any handheld food and can be thrown together in a matter of minutes. In a small bowl, add 1 tablespoon of mayo, 1 tablespoon of Greek yogurt, 1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar, and ½ teaspoon of salt. Whisk to combine. Pour over a bagged coleslaw mix, and toss the whole thing to combine.

Last but not least, mayo is the perfect base for making your own homemade salad dressing. Combine 2 tablespoons of mayo with 2 tablespoons of balsamic or red wine vinegar, and shake to combine. Pour on your choice of greens for a simple salad.

Whether this article has made a fan out of any mayo-skeptics or not, Hannah and I feel good about giving this condiment underdog its time in the spotlight.