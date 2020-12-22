Introduction to soybean micronutrients

There are several resources that I encourage you to read to dust off your hat even before you read my next column on boron. First glance over our Extension Circular published in 2014 called Nutrient Management for Agronomic Crops in Nebraska at extensionpublications.unl.edu/assets/pdf/ec155.pdf. Second, I helped review our revised NebGuide on Micronutrient Management in Nebraska in 2018, which you can find and read at extensionpublications.unl.edu/assets/pdf/g1830.pdf. Third, stop by our Extension offices in Saline (Wilber), Jefferson (Fairbury) and Gage (Beatrice) counties to get your free hard copy of the 2019 Edition of the Nebraska Soybean and Corn Pocket Guide produce in partnership between University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension, Nebraska Corn Board, and the Nebraska Soybean Checkoff. There is a specific section on soil fertility and plant nutrition in the pocket guide.