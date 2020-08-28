Is it still March in Nebraska?

As I write this, it feels like March 175th, not late August. March, the month that just wouldn’t end in 2020, the year that wouldn’t quit.
Maybe it doesn’t feel as brutal as March 2019 when Nebraska was blasted by a “bomb cyclone” weather event that killed several people with flooding and ice and snow and wind. That statewide disaster rocked Nebraskans on their heels as they struggled to recover and rebuild. Crop and livestock loss reached into the millions of dollars and the leftover sand from flooding, gigantic ice chunks and other debris wiped out a crop year for many.
March 15, 2020, is when things stood still because of the severity of the Coronavirus, Covid-19, the Pandemic. That’s the Sunday that many churches decided it wasn’t safe to meet in person. That’s when public schools and colleges started to send students home and worked on plans to offer on-line classes. It was glitchy for a few weeks – and I’m not really sure that all the kinks were ever worked out.
While confusion turned to chaos in Washington – so what’s new? – Americans received mixed messages about wearing masks. Scientific explanations somehow became political and many started screaming about their rights being trampled. I have never really understood that line of thinking. We have adjusted to “no shirt, no shoes, no service” and to “no smoking” and “no outside food or drink.”
But, all of a sudden, there’s a problem with wearing a mask to prevent yourself from spreading germs to others and others reciprocating.
Even the rising death toll – pushing 400 in Nebraska at this writing -- didn’t phase people. The president rarely wore a mask. The Nebraska Governor occasionally wore a mask, but refused a statewide mandate because he said that forced compliance wouldn’t be readily accepted by this hardy bunch we call Cornhuskers. Then it seemed to get political.
Lincoln’s Mayor, a Democrat, successfully pushed for adoption of a mask mandate. True to Nebraska form, Omaha’s Republican Mayor did the same thing. Maybe scientific evidence defeated party loyalty. There were the outliers who refused to follow the mandates and took things to court. At this writing, a Nebraska resident is suing a number of state and local officials for violating his rights with the mask-wearing mandate.
So, we slogged through six months of March as we watched daily “dashboards” in the media to see how many died, how many were tested, treated, on ventilators or recovered. Things that were seriously morbid became as routine as following daily baseball or football statistics. Oops, no football in the Big Ten until maybe Spring 2021. My bad.
For many of us, we didn’t know anybody who had the virus. Maybe a friend of a friend or somebody’s relative in another state. Then (in my case) a church member died from the disease. That made it way too personal.
Now, a friend and former colleague is on a ventilator in an Omaha hospital fighting the virus. That really makes me steam when I see people whining about having to wear a mask or trying to get away without wearing a mask. This thing just got deeply personal.
Remember to wash your hands, wear a mask, be kind to one another.
On top of everything else, healthcare professionals tell us that substance abuse is on the rise. People contemplating suicide and incidents of family or spousal abuse have also increased.
So here are some important phone numbers for all of us:
Nebraska Family Helpline: 1-888-866-8660
Nebraska Rural Response Hotline: 1-800-464-0258
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255)
J.L. Schmidt has been covering Nebraska government and politics since 1979. He has been a registered Independent for 20 years.
