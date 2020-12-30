It’s true, all foods fit

When confusion creeps in, remind yourself that all foods fit into a healthy eating pattern.

By doing this, you’ll start to see the value of balance, variety and enjoyment—all of which play a key role in health.

No need to be perfect, or cut out any foods.

Everything in moderation

One of the reasons certain foods can be made into the “bad guy” is because, as consumers, we’ve lost sight of how or portions have grown.

I wasn’t around in the 1950s, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that the average restaurant meal today is more than four times larger than it was back then.

Keeping this in mind, a person can see that cutting out whole foods or food groups likely isn’t the solution because one specific food was never the problem.

Instead of trying to avoid certain foods, focus on making small shifts to your overall eating pattern that can be maintained throughout your life, while leaving plenty of room for all your favorites.

I hope all foods fit into your 2021 and you’re able to enjoy everything in moderation—even moderation itself.

If you have any further questions, please contact Tara Dunker at 402-223-1384, tara.dunker@unl.edu, or visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu.

