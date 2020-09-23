Keep health in mind during harvest

Harvest is not the best time to completely overhaul your eating pattern, but it is a great time to get creative and make small swaps towards a healthier you. When you eat better, you feel better, and are more prepared to handle stressful situations.

If you have any further questions, please contact Tara Dunker at 402-223-1384, tara.dunker@unl.edu, or visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu.

If you would like more information for your farmer and family, go to go.unl.edu/foodfield for Nebraska Extension’s Food in the Field Nutrition Program.