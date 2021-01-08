Keeping pet resolutions

The new year that we have all been waiting for is finally here. Did you make any New Year’s resolutions? And nine days into 2021, have you broken them yet? (You don’t have to answer that.)
It’s always fun and a bit challenging to look forward to a new year with a plan and goals that will improve and enhance our lives. This past year was definitely one for the books. Maybe if we make the right resolutions for this next year, we will lose weight, eat healthier, exercise more, and clean our closets.
We animal lovers also want the best for our pets this new year, so it’s no surprise that some of our 2021 resolutions just might include the animals that are near and dear to us.
Let’s consider a few resolutions that will make the new year a good one for our companion animals and for those wonderful dogs and cats that are waiting at the Beatrice Animal Shelter for their forever home. Consider the following as resolutions for 2021:
Resolve to promote the work of the Beatrice Humane Society and the Beatrice Animal Shelter that the organization operates. Tell your friends, tell your neighbors, tell your co-workers. Help us spread the word that the shelter is a safe haven for lost and homeless cats and dogs in Beatrice and beyond.
Good things happen at the shelter, and happy tales – and tails – are the happy ending for hundreds of animals that are adopted out from the Beatrice Animal Shelter. (In 2020, there were 1063 adoptions from our local shelter.) Your kind words and moral support mean a lot…and it never hurts to remind folks that there is a local animal shelter that cares for lost and homeless critters.
Resolve to make a donation of shelter supply items. Twice every day, shelter staff and volunteers use large quantities of laundry detergent, cat litter, bleach, and paper towels…just to name a few.
Any donation from the shelter’s wish list on the website is money saved for the organization. Next time you are shopping, consider picking up a couple items that will help with the daily operations. Supply donations can be dropped off at the shelter during regular business hours.
Resolve to make a financial donation to the Beatrice Humane Society. As you know, the work of this organization is never done. The cats and dogs coming through our shelter’s doors need care and attention and sometimes medical treatment before they are adopted. And it all takes money.
If you have never made a monetary donation, please consider making it a priority this new year. Gifts of any size are needed and greatly appreciated. If you have made a donation in the past, thank you and bless you.
Resolve to spend more time with your pets. More walks with your dog and more play time with your cat will make for lots of happy creatures in your little corner of the world. And the good news is that the time you spend with your pets will more than likely improve your own mental health and outlook on life.
Resolve to be kind to our feathered friends in the backyard. Have you noticed the beautiful songbirds that frequent your yard? They need a little help during this cold, snowy season. Please consider putting out some wild bird seed and suet cakes and be vigilant about refilling the feeders.
Birds also need water. Consider filling your birdbath year around, and remember to use a bird bath heating element when the temperature is below freezing.
Resolve to be the best possible pet owner you can be. I have a t-shirt that says “Be the Person Your Dog Thinks You Are”. It’s a high order, but well-worth trying to achieve. Be kind, be compassionate, and be responsible.
And if you are considering adding a canine companion to your family, check out the 10 adorable nine-week-old puppies that are currently at the Beatrice Animal Shelter. Five male and five female mixed breed fur balls are looking for homes. Check them out on the Beatrice Humane Society website or Facebook page. But warning…they just might steal your heart.