Keeping pet resolutions

The new year that we have all been waiting for is finally here. Did you make any New Year’s resolutions? And nine days into 2021, have you broken them yet? (You don’t have to answer that.)

It’s always fun and a bit challenging to look forward to a new year with a plan and goals that will improve and enhance our lives. This past year was definitely one for the books. Maybe if we make the right resolutions for this next year, we will lose weight, eat healthier, exercise more, and clean our closets.

We animal lovers also want the best for our pets this new year, so it’s no surprise that some of our 2021 resolutions just might include the animals that are near and dear to us.

Let’s consider a few resolutions that will make the new year a good one for our companion animals and for those wonderful dogs and cats that are waiting at the Beatrice Animal Shelter for their forever home. Consider the following as resolutions for 2021:

Resolve to promote the work of the Beatrice Humane Society and the Beatrice Animal Shelter that the organization operates. Tell your friends, tell your neighbors, tell your co-workers. Help us spread the word that the shelter is a safe haven for lost and homeless cats and dogs in Beatrice and beyond.