Kicking off fair season

Thank you to the hundreds of volunteers who make the Gage County Fair an awesome event. We are in great need of 4-H and FFA parents, family members, and community persons to make it all run smoothly. Contact the Extension Office now at 402-223-1384. Imagine how good you’ll feel when you volunteer! Together we are Nebraska Strong.

Clover Kids (ages 5-7) exhibits will be featured in the 4-H Building during the fair, non-competitive, fun for the kids to have a part in the fair. Entry day is Tuesday, July 21, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Quick review of the livestock “show and go” dates: Wednesday – Dairy, Dairy Goats, Bucket Calves, Companion Animals; Thursday – Beef, Horse; Friday – Sheep, Meat Goats, Alpaca, Horse; Saturday – Hogs; Sunday – Poultry & Rabbits. Bring your chair and mask. Stay home if you’re sick. Use hand sanitizer frequently. Be respectful of others. Thanks to the Gage County Ag Society for paying premiums for all exhibits and livestock entries. Thanks to Exmark for providing a complimentary theme t-shirt to all exhibitors, marking their 13th year of support! Exhibitors should pick up at the 4-H Building. Thanks to all award and trophy donors. Your support for these outstanding youth in our community makes us proud; we appreciate each one of you!