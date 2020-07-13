Kicking off fair season
Kicking off fair season

Only eight days away, the Gage County Fair is an exciting event for exhibitors. 4-H and FFA members are reminded that online entry deadline is Wednesday, July 15, for static exhibits and livestock exhibits (gage.fairwire.com). We will print entry tags that exhibitors will pick up at the Extension Office starting Friday afternoon.

Nebraska strong

Celebrate the accomplishments of our youth, the spirit of our community and the bounty of agriculture, a long-standing tradition at the Gage County Fair. Lasting friendships and memories are based on positive experiences and add to this strength. It’s a new day, new environment, but the Gage County Ag Society and Gage County Extension/4-H are proud to present in-person shows and exhibits at the fair, July 22-26.

Does participation in county fairs make a difference in the lives of youth? According to a survey of 4-H alums, the answer is YES! County fairs are the culmination and ultimate celebration of learning. Preparation for county fair is an investment of time and energy that results in leadership skills, life skills, strong character, positive relationships, working with family, setting and reaching goals.

Remember, 4-H exhibits are entered Tuesday, July 21, in the 4-H Building (foods, horticulture and engineering) and Ag Hall (clothing, home environment, photography, miscellaneous), with judging Tuesday evening. The fairbook (p. 16) has information for exhibitors. Exhibit halls open daily 10-6 p.m.

Thank you to the hundreds of volunteers who make the Gage County Fair an awesome event. We are in great need of 4-H and FFA parents, family members, and community persons to make it all run smoothly. Contact the Extension Office now at 402-223-1384. Imagine how good you’ll feel when you volunteer! Together we are Nebraska Strong.

Clover Kids (ages 5-7) exhibits will be featured in the 4-H Building during the fair, non-competitive, fun for the kids to have a part in the fair. Entry day is Tuesday, July 21, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Quick review of the livestock “show and go” dates: Wednesday – Dairy, Dairy Goats, Bucket Calves, Companion Animals; Thursday – Beef, Horse; Friday – Sheep, Meat Goats, Alpaca, Horse; Saturday – Hogs; Sunday – Poultry & Rabbits. Bring your chair and mask. Stay home if you’re sick. Use hand sanitizer frequently. Be respectful of others. Thanks to the Gage County Ag Society for paying premiums for all exhibits and livestock entries. Thanks to Exmark for providing a complimentary theme t-shirt to all exhibitors, marking their 13th year of support! Exhibitors should pick up at the 4-H Building. Thanks to all award and trophy donors. Your support for these outstanding youth in our community makes us proud; we appreciate each one of you!

Gage County 4-H Building food stand will bring you a cool venue with new choices of food and beverages, open daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Stop by and support our local Teen Challenge.

Market Livestock Premium Auction

We are excited to announce the Grand Finale at the 2020 Gage County Fair! So many things postponed till next year, but we’ll be there with you in the grandstand Sunday afternoon at the fair, 2 p.m., for presentation of awards to Pioneer Farm Families, Ag Society and 4-H scholarship winners, 4-H/FFA Parade of Champions and the fabulous Market Livestock Premium Auction (in person but without animals). We appreciate the support of community buyers in the past and look forward to your support again this year.

Simple Inspirations: 4-H: Green since 1902... Changing lives everyday...Alone we can do little; together we can do so much...More than just a club, we’re a family. Once a 4-H’er, always a 4-H’er. 4-H friends are forever. Eat, sleep, 4-H, repeat. Keep calm and love 4-H.

