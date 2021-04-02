There’s cute and then there’s kitten cute. And if you are looking for the latter, keep in touch with what is going on at the Beatrice Animal Shelter now that “kitten season” is here again.

Yes, it’s kitten season, and animal shelters all across the country are in the throes of kittens and more kittens…as is the case right here in Beatrice. What is kitten season? According to pethealthnetwork.com, it refers to the time of year – usually April through October – when many litters of kittens are born.

Kittens, kittens everywhere

Apparently, cats are almost as prolific as rabbits. Science tells us that female cats can become pregnant at five months of age and can have several litters in one year with each litter averaging four to six kittens…and that amounts to 12-18 babies in one year. And that explains, in part, why we have an overpopulation problem with felines.

What can we do to be a part of the solution to this problem? Start at home. Be sure that your feline friends are spayed or neutered. And that goes for indoor cats as well. Cats are clever and can be sneaky. It doesn’t take much for them to take advantage of an open-door, bolt in a split second, and come home pregnant.