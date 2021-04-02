There’s cute and then there’s kitten cute. And if you are looking for the latter, keep in touch with what is going on at the Beatrice Animal Shelter now that “kitten season” is here again.
Yes, it’s kitten season, and animal shelters all across the country are in the throes of kittens and more kittens…as is the case right here in Beatrice. What is kitten season? According to pethealthnetwork.com, it refers to the time of year – usually April through October – when many litters of kittens are born.
Kittens, kittens everywhere
Apparently, cats are almost as prolific as rabbits. Science tells us that female cats can become pregnant at five months of age and can have several litters in one year with each litter averaging four to six kittens…and that amounts to 12-18 babies in one year. And that explains, in part, why we have an overpopulation problem with felines.
What can we do to be a part of the solution to this problem? Start at home. Be sure that your feline friends are spayed or neutered. And that goes for indoor cats as well. Cats are clever and can be sneaky. It doesn’t take much for them to take advantage of an open-door, bolt in a split second, and come home pregnant.
Encourage friends and family members who have cats that they really need to get their furry friends spayed and neutered. And learn more about how other communities take on the challenge of cat overpopulation by implementing TNR (trap-neuter-return) programs that help to stabilize and ultimately reduce the feral cat population. It really does work!
Don’t kit-nap
As kitten season heats up, our shelter gets calls from anxious community residents who have found a litter of kittens that appears to be abandoned. But before you take any action with those wee ones, please check out the following suggestions from Carlee Fiddes, manager of the Beatrice Animal Shelter.
Can you see the mama cat OR a nest? If yes, don’t “kit-nap." A kitten’s best chance of survival is with mom. Leave the kittens where they are. If you want to help, make sure mom has access to shelter, food, and water. Contact the shelter or a TNR group to have mom and kittens fixed when ready.
If you don’t see mom, remember that she could be off hunting or not want to come around if people are present. Watch for a few hours to see if she comes back. And here’s a tip from a pro. Leave a ring of flour around the kittens. Check in a few hours to determine if mom’s footprints are in the flour.
If the kittens are six weeks or older and appear friendly, contact the Beatrice Humane Society before you start handing them out to friends or neighbors. At the shelter, they can become a part of the adoption process and find a loving, forever home.
Try the adoption option
Kittens and adult cats that are adopted from the shelter are the lucky ones. All of them are spayed or neutered, vaccinated for rabies and FELV/FIV, treated for fleas and ticks, microchipped, and socialized by staff and volunteers. The adoption fee for a kitten is 100 dollars and 75 dollars for an adult cat.
During this busy kitten season, there is also a need for foster homes for mamas and their babies or kittens without a mom. If you are interested in providing a foster home for some feline friends, call the shelter at 402-228-9100 for more information. Foster applications are also available online.
If you are unable to adopt or foster at this time but you want to support the shelter’s efforts during kitten season, please consider donating supplies such as cat litter or kitten food…dry or canned. Recommended brands are Purina, Iams, Hill’s Science Diet, or Royal Canin. There is also a need for cat carriers that are in good condition.
It really does take a village to deal with the many aspects of kitten season. Please join the efforts of the Beatrice Humane Society as we work to help so many precious creatures.