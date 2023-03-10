February and March have inconsistent weather patterns. We can have a day like last Sunday with such unusually warm weather and this can be followed by snow only a few days later. The spring-like weather early can make it hard to stay indoors, but don’t do too much outside too early. When we can go outside, we can take advantage of the great weather by pruning these days. Pruning would be a better option than cleaning up landscaping beds which can injure plants.

Pruning Trees

We have always pruned deciduous trees in the late winter, however new research shows the optimum time to prune is really in the late spring to early summer. We now recommend tree pruning in May to June. The reason for this change is that through research they have determined that this is the time when tree cells are most active during the season and it promotes the quickest sealing of the pruning wounds.

When we prune in the winter months, the pruning wound will sit open and exposed to disease and insect infestation until the wound can be sealed up. If you prune during the most active time for the plant, the wound will seal up very quickly, greatly reducing the damage to the tree overall. On the other hand, oaks are best pruned during the winter months to avoid potential infection from oak wilt. Oaks should be pruned in December, January, or February.

However, there may not always be a choice on pruning time. If you are hiring an arborist, they may only be able to fit it into their schedule earlier in the season. Also, if you have damage from a storm, you should do corrective pruning as soon as possible.

Pruning Shrubs

You also want to be careful pruning shrubs in the late winter. If it is a spring blooming shrub, the blooms are already present on the shrub for this spring. Pruning now could reduce the bloom or eliminate it all together, depending on how you prune. For a rule of thumb, if it is a spring blooming shrub, prune it within a few weeks after it blooms in the spring. If the shrub blooms in the summer, prune it in the late winter. So you can prune summer blooming shrubs this time of year. Examples of shrubs to prune in late February or March include spirea, potentilla, and smokebush. Examples of shrubs to wait to prune until after they have bloomed this spring include lilac, forsythia, weigela, mock orange, and viburnums.

Pruning Fruit Trees

Late February through March is the best time to prune fruit trees. Fruit trees need to be pruned to maintain good structure and air flow for best production. Peaches and apricots should be the last trees pruned in late spring, just before growth begins. Peaches and apricots are less winter hardy and therefore more susceptible to damage from early pruning. Apples, plums, cherries, and pears can be pruned a little sooner than peaches and apricots, but still none should be done before January to avoid damage from winter injury.

Fruit trees are often neglected leading to overgrowth. It is important to remember that no tree or shrub should have more than 1/3 of the plant removed in one growing season. If it is a neglected fruit tree, it may take a few years to get the structure back to the desired shape.

The information for this article came from the HortUpdate from Nebraska Extension. Sign up online for this monthly newsletter for green industry professionals at hortupdate.unl.edu