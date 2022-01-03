Launching into the new year

Most every year I plan to take off the week between Christmas and New Years from work. It is the week of the year that I stay up a little later and sleep in a little longer. I usually putz around the house in my pajamas and am not terribly productive with my time.

It feels good to be less structured, but I noticed when looking back on my Facebook memories, it is the week my family and I are most likely to be sick. Cough and colds.

It is usually unbearably cold outside and we are typically fighting to keep the automatic waters open for the livestock.

This year was much the same. We had a wonderful Christmas with a lot of family time, an uneventful New Year with cough and colds in between. We only had extreme cold weather a few days and I’m happy to report that the waters stayed open.

This year, just like last year, we spent some time celebrating the life of someone we love and will miss. Last year it was my mother-in-law and this year, her husband, my bonus father-in-law.

It was the one day out of our week that I spent time thinking. Thinking about all the special memories our family had shared with Grandpa Luckey, but also learning. Until I read his obituary, I had no idea that he had studied history in college. I heard what he was like as a father when his children were young, his hunting and fishing adventures and remembered his gift for spinning a tale.

I appreciated the time and thought that went into the eulogy and the service that celebrated the unique and wonderful person he was here on earth.

What stuck with me the most, however, was one of the Bible verses that was chosen to read during the service. Romans 12: 3-13 talks about being a humble servant and using the gifts that God has given us. It talks about love in action.

The entire service spoke to me about a life lived well. It was not always easy, but he lived and loved. He served his country, his family and his God with his gifts.

This year as I flipped the calendar to 2022, I’ve been doing a lot of thinking about being a humble servant. One of the questions that I ask myself every year is where can I best serve?

It was also a topic at church on Sunday morning. Moses receiving a calling to serve as a leader from a burning bush.

Sometimes when I hear the stories from the Bible I think, “Oh, I’ve heard that story or know that parable.” But I always learn something new.

Did you know that Moses had been a shepherd for about 40 years when he had the experience with the bush? Moses was not looking for a new career or adventure. He even argued with God saying he was not qualified.

Do you ever argue with God? I know I do – a lot! I don’t hear him through a burning bush, but when I feel like he’s directing me to do something, I argue that I’m not qualified. I don’t have time or a myriad of other reasons.

God will give you what you need to do what he is asking you to do.

As we launch ourselves into 2022, how is God asking you to serve? Where in your community can you use your gifts?

Remember, “You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” (C.S. Lewis)

Make it a great year!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0