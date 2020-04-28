Learning a new normal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Several weeks ago, I took flight from the second layer of the hay stack and landed flat on my back. The twine that I had been pulling on had broken which started the chain of events. I was sore for a few days, but thought it was okay. I kept doing farm chores and maintained my daily routine.

Fast forward a few weeks later and the pain in my lower back and hip started waking me up in the middle of the night. So now I was not only in pain, but I wasn’t sleeping. After a couple weeks of chiropractic care and at least three days of lying on the couch with an ice bag while other people took care of my responsibilities, I am finally walking and sleeping.

I learned during that time what I could do without inflicting more pain like anyone with an injury. Even during the last week, I have learned how to lift and swivel with buckets of grain that will get the job done, but without causing further irritation.

I learned because I had to if I didn’t want to be in pain. The cows and horses still needed to be fed.

It was this weekend, however, that I realized I have never learned how to handle a pair of fencing pliers consistently. I think I’m grabbing the wire the same each time, the twisted wire never ends with the same result.