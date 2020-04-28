Learning a new normal

Several weeks ago, I took flight from the second layer of the hay stack and landed flat on my back. The twine that I had been pulling on had broken which started the chain of events. I was sore for a few days, but thought it was okay. I kept doing farm chores and maintained my daily routine.
Fast forward a few weeks later and the pain in my lower back and hip started waking me up in the middle of the night. So now I was not only in pain, but I wasn’t sleeping. After a couple weeks of chiropractic care and at least three days of lying on the couch with an ice bag while other people took care of my responsibilities, I am finally walking and sleeping.
I learned during that time what I could do without inflicting more pain like anyone with an injury. Even during the last week, I have learned how to lift and swivel with buckets of grain that will get the job done, but without causing further irritation.
I learned because I had to if I didn’t want to be in pain. The cows and horses still needed to be fed.
It was this weekend, however, that I realized I have never learned how to handle a pair of fencing pliers consistently. I think I’m grabbing the wire the same each time, the twisted wire never ends with the same result.
Maybe it’s because I only do fencing work a couple of times a year, but I am trying to figure out how and why it’s taken me this many years to learn to grip it and line up the wires so I can get a nice tight wire. Realizing that fencing is an acquired skill, I am probably never going to put it on my resume as expert.
It seems we are all learning new skills during this pandemic.
I’m learning meal planning and time management with the family’s food needs. I’m learning patience with my son’s school work and even with practice, I’m finding that he still prefers his dad to help him with some things. I’m learning to be okay with that.
If feel like everyone that I know is doing the best that we can to balance our “new normal” with what needs to be done. It’s not easy to learn a new skill or a new way of being.
What are you trying to learn? What new or improved skill do you want to emerge from quarantine having developed?
I’ve put a lot of thought into this idea because I do not intend to go back to my previous crazy lifestyle. I’m enjoying my “new normal”. What I have decided is that I want to be a better person. Better than the day before even.
That can mean different things for different people and for some, that thought would never occur to them, but since I’m being more intentional, why not?
In researching this topic, I found a ton of ideas and lists! But what is going to be best for me and my family? And who is going to decide the best course of action?
You. You are the expert on you.
On most of the lists that I found was the idea of life- long learning.
“The capacity to learn is a gift; the ability to learn is a skill; the willingness to learn is a choice.” (Unknown)
I’m learning how to be a better person than I was yesterday. Hopefully it’s easier than learning how to use a fence pliers.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!