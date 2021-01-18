Learning how to wait

Over the past nine months, we’ve all become accustomed to waiting. We’re waiting in lines at the stores, waiting for food delivery, or maybe we’ve been on hold with customer service. We’ve all been waiting for the pandemic to be over and now many of us are waiting for the vaccination to be available.
Over the past month, I’ve been waiting for my brain to start working again after my experience with COVID. (Actually, it’s working all the time in fast and furious mode.)
It’s hard to wait for something that you really want to happen.
I’ve been in a season of waiting for longer than I want to admit. I’ve been waiting to move to the farm, lose weight, travel more and for about a hundred other things that I want. Things that, I have to admit, would make my life easier.
I’ve hoped, wished and prayed, but for so many of my desires, but God has said “wait.”
“Nobody likes to wait, but waiting will help you develop patience and deepen your trust in God.” (Daree Allen)
Trust has been as hard as waiting is for me.
The hard part is that trust is not supposed to involve worry or anxiety, but faith. Knowing that if it is a part of God’s plan, it will happen.
“Be still in the presence of the Lord, and wait patiently for him to act.” Psalm 17:7
Doing nothing while waiting is not in my DNA. It is painful for me to be still, sometimes.
Achievement is one of my strengths and I have to accomplish something every day, it seems, but yet, here I am. Waiting.
“When the time is right, I, the Lord will make it happen.” Isaiah 60:22
So beginning a new year with a brain that is over-functioning, but not always kind, waiting for the next thing and on some kind of self-care journey, I have to wonder “what is the purpose of all of this?”
I’ve also discovered that trust and waiting are almost as hard as listening.
How can I listen with all of the chaos around me? The nine-hundredth fishing video of the day courtesy of my son, the beautiful cry of my grandson, the grief, the drama, the deadlines and craziness of the world around me. How can I hear what I am supposed to be listening for? How can I listen for God’s voice?
“When we work from a place, I believe, that says “I’m enough,” then we stop screaming and start listening, we’re kinder and gentler to the people around us, and we’re kinder and gentler to ourselves.” (Brene’ Brown)
So I begin research self-care. It’s kind of a foreign concept to me. (Remember, I’m a doer.) But trust me when I tell you that there are about a billion ideas on taking care of yourself. Some even specific to the quarantine.
There are checklists, oils, lotions, books, blogs, journals and worksheets. Music, mediation, feng shui and yoga. It seems like a lot of work for someone with brain fog.
I completely believe that self-care is not selfish, but it is a lot of work. I want simple. I need simple.
Some of those things might work for some people, but I need simple. At least for right now. I need to quiet and to surround myself with people and things that I love.
Maybe you’re waiting too? Maybe you don’t have brain fog, but maybe all the chaos of the world is keeping you from listening and caring for yourself?
“Be still and know that I am God.” Psalm 46:10