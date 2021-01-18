Learning how to wait

Doing nothing while waiting is not in my DNA. It is painful for me to be still, sometimes.

Achievement is one of my strengths and I have to accomplish something every day, it seems, but yet, here I am. Waiting.

“When the time is right, I, the Lord will make it happen.” Isaiah 60:22

So beginning a new year with a brain that is over-functioning, but not always kind, waiting for the next thing and on some kind of self-care journey, I have to wonder “what is the purpose of all of this?”

I’ve also discovered that trust and waiting are almost as hard as listening.

How can I listen with all of the chaos around me? The nine-hundredth fishing video of the day courtesy of my son, the beautiful cry of my grandson, the grief, the drama, the deadlines and craziness of the world around me. How can I hear what I am supposed to be listening for? How can I listen for God’s voice?

“When we work from a place, I believe, that says “I’m enough,” then we stop screaming and start listening, we’re kinder and gentler to the people around us, and we’re kinder and gentler to ourselves.” (Brene’ Brown)