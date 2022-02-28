Lessons from my herds

While growing up on the farm and now with our growing herd, I have watched dozens of calves being born over the years. Some of the births I even helped with by pulling or being there with the vet as he ratcheted them from their mama. The birth of a calf has become somewhat commonplace to me, until Thursday morning.

When I arrived to do chores that morning it was evident that Ronnie (a four-year-old Angus cow) was in the early stages of labor. She was obviously uncomfortable and was even bawling a bit. She did have some grain with the herd, but then went into the barn to continue her labor.

I finished the other chores and then went back to the barn to watch and wait. Ronnie was up and down repeatedly but was not progressing much in getting the calf out.

I had dialed the vet and was giving it ten more minutes before I hit send. Maybe it was breach or too big for her. I didn’t know why this was taking so long, but I continued to wait and watch. So were several of the other cows in the herd. About 20 other cows were just standing in the barn and quietly waiting, which is unusual.

When the calf finally arrived into the world, it was a beautiful white face bull. He immediately picked up his wobbly little head to look for his mom.

What impressed me about this birthwas the reaction from the other cows. It seemed like they were all watching. Four of the mamas immediately stepped in and started licking off the calf and cleaning him up. There was the quiet hum of Ronnie as she was inspecting Alaska, but the other cows were quiet while they worked. (We are naming our calves after states this year.)

It reminded me of a conversation that I had with my friend the day before. Laura had heard a news story that talked about women reporting fewer close friends after Covid-19. In general, men and women have fewer close relationships.

Think about what that means for you. For me it would mean fewer people I could vent to when I’m having a hard day. Fewer friends that I could call when I’m having a good day. Fewer lunch dates, coffee meetings and people who pray for or with me. Less laughter and fewer tears.

Oh yes, I know that most of us have a lot of social network connections and a lot of those friends become close connections…or do they?

My life would not be as full without my friends and family. My community. My teammates. My herd.

My NATRC (North American Trail Riders Conference) herd met this past weekend in Omaha for the national convention. There are educational speakers, vendors, and awards. The awards are for the riders, horses and workers. During the ceremony, my friend pointed out that it takes a village to make the rides successful.

This is the 20th year that I have been involved with NATRC. What I’ve always loved about the sport is that while it may be competitive, we are all willing to help each other whenever there is a need. “Life is a journey, not a competition,” is an unspoken rule.

I think we could all learn a lesson on relationships from my herd of cows and my herd of horse friends.

Be there for each other when things are hard. Cheer and celebrate accomplishments. Pray together. Provide care for one another. Love and support each other unconditionally.

What has your herd taught you about relationships?030122/a

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0