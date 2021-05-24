Lessons from my horse friends

Until this weekend, it was the fall of 2019 since I had been able to spend time with my NATRC friends because of Covid. And until this weekend, I had not realized how much I had missed my herd.

NATRC is North American Trail Ride Conference. My horse friends.

I started riding competitively in 2002. I was able to travel with my horse and ride trails in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Oklahoma and in several Nebraska locations. The weekend adventures were 35 to 40 miles in all types of weather, but I saw sights from the back of my horse that I would have never seen if I had not been involved in the sport.

I always felt like riding through the parks was a spiritual experience for me and felt like I was closer to God on the back of my horse.

Even though I was always physically sore after a weekend ride, I loved being involved. It didn’t even matter that sometimes I did not place well. It wasn’t about the competition to me.

When I discovered that I was pregnant with my son in 2006, I obviously stopped riding competitively. I was able to keep in touch with my friends through social media and for a couple years, I was only able to watch their continued adventures through photos.

But I missed the time with my horse and my friends.