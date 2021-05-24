Lessons from my horse friends

Until this weekend, it was the fall of 2019 since I had been able to spend time with my NATRC friends because of Covid. And until this weekend, I had not realized how much I had missed my herd.
NATRC is North American Trail Ride Conference. My horse friends.
I started riding competitively in 2002. I was able to travel with my horse and ride trails in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Oklahoma and in several Nebraska locations. The weekend adventures were 35 to 40 miles in all types of weather, but I saw sights from the back of my horse that I would have never seen if I had not been involved in the sport.
I always felt like riding through the parks was a spiritual experience for me and felt like I was closer to God on the back of my horse.
Even though I was always physically sore after a weekend ride, I loved being involved. It didn’t even matter that sometimes I did not place well. It wasn’t about the competition to me.
When I discovered that I was pregnant with my son in 2006, I obviously stopped riding competitively. I was able to keep in touch with my friends through social media and for a couple years, I was only able to watch their continued adventures through photos.
But I missed the time with my horse and my friends.
I knew that distance riding was not physically possible for me, so I volunteered to help as a judge’s secretary. I had no idea what it would entail, but I knew I would be able to spend time with my horse friends. Soon I was volunteering throughout the region and not only was I good at it, but I had found a way to stay involved with the sport.
In retrospect, being involved with NATRC was about belonging. It didn’t matter if I was riding or scribing, I was a part of the sport. My horse friends had become my herd.
This past weekend several people came together in Maryville, Missouri at Mozingo Lake to offer a clinic and a Leisure ride. It is still a competitive ride, but not as physically challenging to the rider and the horse. This option was designed to bring new people into the sport, but for a lot of people, it was an opportunity to return to NATRC after not riding for several years or maybe they are starting a new horse.
The Leisure rides are 10 to 12 miles. There are five opportunities to earn points throughout the ride with obstacles that are judged.
I feel like there are a lot of things people could learn from my NATRC friends. Things that would make our communities better places.
First, NATRC is inclusive. While it would be helpful if you had an interest in horses, if you want to be involved as a rider or a worker, there will be a job for you. It takes a number of volunteers to make a ride or an event possible and no matter the region, my friends accept everyone with unconditional positive regard.
Riders are reminded to be kind and courteous on the trail. I think this is good advice everywhere.
Second, obstacles are referred to as opportunities. With a simple change of words, you can change your attitude.