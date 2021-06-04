Lessons in pruning

We typically think of pruning as a winter activity, but not necessarily. Some of our shrubs are pruned in the late winter, others in the spring and deciduous trees are best if pruned in late spring to early summer. And after the winter we had this year, more pruning may be necessary to help our plants recover.

Pruning Shrubs

The extreme cold temperatures in February did a lot of damage to our plants, many exhibited the symptoms of winter kill. Fortunately, most of them will be just fine and will grow out of the damage. It is important to prune the shrub correctly to help them recover.

Shrubs can be pruned by heading back, thinning, shearing, or rejuvenation. Heading back is selectively cutting back tall or long branches to redevelop the shape. Thinning is removing 1/3 of the oldest, woodiest canes all the way back to the ground every year. Shearing is used primarily on evergreen shrubs and reduces the height and width every year.

Rejuvenation can be used on some shrubs, and it is when you cut the shrub back to 6-8 inches above ground. It is used on forsythia, lilac, hydrangeas, privet, and spirea among others. Rejuvenation cutting can be useful on overgrown shrubs or those with slight disease or insect issues. Rejuvenation is not to be used on evergreen shrubs, except yews.