Lessons in pruning

We typically think of pruning as a winter activity, but not necessarily. Some of our shrubs are pruned in the late winter, others in the spring and deciduous trees are best if pruned in late spring to early summer. And after the winter we had this year, more pruning may be necessary to help our plants recover.
Pruning Shrubs
The extreme cold temperatures in February did a lot of damage to our plants, many exhibited the symptoms of winter kill. Fortunately, most of them will be just fine and will grow out of the damage. It is important to prune the shrub correctly to help them recover.
Shrubs can be pruned by heading back, thinning, shearing, or rejuvenation. Heading back is selectively cutting back tall or long branches to redevelop the shape. Thinning is removing 1/3 of the oldest, woodiest canes all the way back to the ground every year. Shearing is used primarily on evergreen shrubs and reduces the height and width every year.
Rejuvenation can be used on some shrubs, and it is when you cut the shrub back to 6-8 inches above ground. It is used on forsythia, lilac, hydrangeas, privet, and spirea among others. Rejuvenation cutting can be useful on overgrown shrubs or those with slight disease or insect issues. Rejuvenation is not to be used on evergreen shrubs, except yews.
Shearing shrubs isn’t the best option because it can lead to poor branch structure and the onset of decay from poor cuts with dull hedge shearing tools. It also leads to repeated shearing throughout the season to maintain the structure and overall appearance in the hedge that was sheared. Once the plant is sheared it will need to always be sheared which can be labor intensive if you have a lot of hedges to shear. If you already have hedges in your landscape or really desire them, be sure to prune so that the top of the hedge is narrower than the bottom which will allow sunlight to get to the bottom of the stems, exposing them to more sunlight over longer periods of time. This will keep the bottom of the plant healthier than traditional shearing which leaves the top wider than the bottom of the plant which will eventually lead to browning and death at the bottom of the plant. This information came from an article written by John Fech, Nebraska Extension Educator in Douglas/Sarpy Counties.
Pruning Timing
This year, with all of the damage to our shrubs from the winter, more pruning is necessary. Boxwoods, burning bush, roses, yews, doublefile viburnums, butterfly bushes, and other plants are experiencing a great deal of winter injury this year. Many of these will need the brown, dead spots in the shrub removed to leave the green, live growth to revitalize the plant this summer. If you haven’t done that yet, you can still prune out the dead areas.
Typically, this isn’t the best time to be pruning most shrubs, but the dead branches should be removed. Dead branches can be removed at any time. The rule of thumb is that if the shrub blooms in the summer prune it in late winter such as in February or March. If the shrub blooms in the spring, prune it within 2-3 weeks after the blooms have died back. Evergreen shrubs can be pruned most anytime but the best time is during the growing season.
If you have any further questions please contact Nicole Stoner at (402) 223-1384, nstoner2@unl.edu, visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu, or like my facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NicoleStonerHorticulture and follow me on twitter @Nikki_Stoner