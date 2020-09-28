Letting go to live

It’s that time of year when the leaves begin to change and fall, the air gets a little cooler and it becomes a lot louder at the farm. It’s weaning time for our spring calves. That’s 27 bawling babies and some of their momma’s are not dealing with the separation any better than their babies.
But there is one cow that I have enjoyed watching for several years. Her calf – a big bull calf that first year- was sucking the life out of her. While he was thriving, she was a bag of bones. We named her Hope because we hoped she would live through the summer.
Every year she has done her job well. She has mothered her calves, but is always more than willing to let them go at weaning time. She is usually the first cow to return to the pasture after the calves have settled in to their lot with what appears to be a smile on her face.
I think what I’ve admired is that Hope gives it her all until it’s time to let go.
At the height of Covid, I said multiple times that I was not going back to the craziness that was my life. During the last week I’ve been practicing the art of letting go.
Tuesday was my last Kiwanis Board Meeting. I joined this civic group because of our focus on programming for youth in our community and continued for about ten years. I will continue being a part of the Wednesday noon Kiwanis and be a part of that mission, but it’s one less meeting that I need to attend during the month.
Wednesday I cleaned out my office at Extension and Wednesday evening was my last 4-H Council meeting. I have been involved with 4-H for sixteen years and fourteen years on the council. Again, I still believe in mission and purpose of 4-H, but it’s time to let go of some things.
Anyone who knows me will realize how hard this was for me. There were real tears and sleepless nights at the idea of letting go of these responsibilities. I’ve thought for years that I needed to be involved and busy to serve our community, but there wasn’t much time for me outside of all of the meetings, deadlines and events.
Recently, I saw a quote that spoke to me: “I overheard someone “I wanna live. I’ve just been surviving.” (unknown)
Maybe I’m taking a page from Hope’s book, but I want to live, not just survive. Maybe I’m having a midlife crisis or a nervous breakdown. It’s hard to tell, but I do know that I’ve been using my crazy, busy schedule as an excuse.
It’s time for a change.
There is a lot of advice on the internet about changing your life, but here are a few pieces that seemed reasonable.
1. Stop complaining and appreciate how lucky you are every day.
2. Embrace loneliness and reinvent yourself in the process.
3. Say goodbye to the people that don’t bring positive energy into your life.
4. Shut off the television and set internet controls.
5. Pick one skill that you want to develop and put all your energy into developing it.
6. Commit to the goals you set and never look back.
7. Sweat every day to boost your mood.
8. Fail forward. Learn from every mistake you make.
I don’t know who wrote that list, but in my effort to become a person that I’d like to spend time with, I’m going to make an effort to letting go of just surviving.
