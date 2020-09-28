Letting go to live

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s that time of year when the leaves begin to change and fall, the air gets a little cooler and it becomes a lot louder at the farm. It’s weaning time for our spring calves. That’s 27 bawling babies and some of their momma’s are not dealing with the separation any better than their babies.

But there is one cow that I have enjoyed watching for several years. Her calf – a big bull calf that first year- was sucking the life out of her. While he was thriving, she was a bag of bones. We named her Hope because we hoped she would live through the summer.

Every year she has done her job well. She has mothered her calves, but is always more than willing to let them go at weaning time. She is usually the first cow to return to the pasture after the calves have settled in to their lot with what appears to be a smile on her face.

I think what I’ve admired is that Hope gives it her all until it’s time to let go.

At the height of Covid, I said multiple times that I was not going back to the craziness that was my life. During the last week I’ve been practicing the art of letting go.