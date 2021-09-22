Life is more than what you eat

At the risk of giving too much information, I’m going to let you in on a little secret.
I’ve suffered from eczema off and on for almost my entire life. When I say off and on, I mean I can go years without any flare ups. Then, without warning, areas on my scalp and around my eyes will become itchy, red rashes that both irritate and embarrass.
While the exact cause of eczema is unknown (and probably different for each person who has it), experts do know the immune system is undeniably involved.
I’m no skin doctor, but the best explanation I’ve ever been able to find is that the immune system overreacts to any number of environmental triggers, causing areas of the skin to become inflamed for what feels like an eternity.
In seeking relief, I’ve done my fair share of layperson sleuthing on the internet (not something I recommend, but here we are).
While there are lots of gurus who claim my diet is the key to what ails me, I know as a dietitian that the answer is not that simple. And, I should feel no personal shame or responsibility for how my diet contributes (or doesn’t) to an eczema flare up.
While research today tells us gut health can and does impact other parts of the body—skin included—it’s worth understanding that a change in my eating pattern cannot cure an inflammatory disorder likely linked to something entirely out of my control.
My genetics.
That pesky DNA won’t do a 180 just because I order a salad, instead of French fries, at restaurants.
How do I know this? I’ve spent the past 11+ years eating a relatively anti-inflammatory diet because it lines up nicely with eating patterns recommended for overall good health. Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, choose whole grains over refined carbohydrates most often, and avoid overdoing it on the added sugars.
Yet, I’m scheduling another appointment with a dermatologist to discuss prescription treatments that may put this eczema back into remission.
That’s not to say others haven’t had success with eliminating certain foods—like dairy or gluten—and seeing their skin condition go into partial or full remission. I’m simply not one of them.
While I’m thrilled that science has allowed us to better understand how our decisions and actions affect our overall health, I see the downside of this being that we’re too often left feeling that medical conditions are a personal failing.
A failure of willpower to avoid sugar for the rest of our lives. A failure of motivation to exercise every week. I could go on, but I won’t.
Just remember that no matter your personal circumstances, doctors and other specialized healthcare professionals are your best source of information and support. And, you have at least one dietitian in your corner who understands life is much more than what you do or don’t eat every day.
Disclaimer: The content of this article is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.
If you have any further questions, please contact Tara Dunker at 402-223-1384, tara.dunker@unl.edu, or visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu.