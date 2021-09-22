Life is more than what you eat

At the risk of giving too much information, I’m going to let you in on a little secret.

I’ve suffered from eczema off and on for almost my entire life. When I say off and on, I mean I can go years without any flare ups. Then, without warning, areas on my scalp and around my eyes will become itchy, red rashes that both irritate and embarrass.

While the exact cause of eczema is unknown (and probably different for each person who has it), experts do know the immune system is undeniably involved.

I’m no skin doctor, but the best explanation I’ve ever been able to find is that the immune system overreacts to any number of environmental triggers, causing areas of the skin to become inflamed for what feels like an eternity.

In seeking relief, I’ve done my fair share of layperson sleuthing on the internet (not something I recommend, but here we are).

While there are lots of gurus who claim my diet is the key to what ails me, I know as a dietitian that the answer is not that simple. And, I should feel no personal shame or responsibility for how my diet contributes (or doesn’t) to an eczema flare up.