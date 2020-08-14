Lilac disease management

Lilacs are a staple of the spring to bring us a wonderful scent and beautiful flowers. Later in the season they may not be as exciting in our landscapes, but it is still disappointing to see them have problems. We are seeing a few problems in lilacs this summer.
Leaf spot
Pseudocercospora is a fungal disease found on lilacs and has been quite common this year. It shows up as brown spots on the leaves, moving from the edge of the leaves inward, sometimes splotchy in appearance. This fungus becomes active in moderate temperatures and high humidity. It is common when temperatures are around 76 degrees but the infection occurs at least 7 days before any symptoms are seen on the plant. The moderate temperatures we have had this year helped this disease develop.
Because high humidity can cause this disease to develop, increasing the airflow around the lilacs can help reduce the disease. The fungus can survive for at least 2 years on plant debris, so fall cleanup of the infected leaves can also help to reduce the disease. Fungicides are not effective at this time of the year and may not always be effective. If using a fungicide, it should be applied in the spring when the leaves first emerge. The best option for management, would be to cut out 1/3 of the plant, removing the largest canes and those canes that are cankered or girdled and those that are completely dead. A rejuvenation cutting could be done if you can’t prune by just removing some canes. The plant will not rebloom for a couple of years after rejuvenation if you do this process.
Powdery mildew
Powdery mildew is a fungus common on lilacs as well. It appears as a powdery substance that covers the leaves of the plant. This disease is favored by high overnight humidity and low humidity during the day with temperatures between 70-80 degrees. Powdery mildew can reduce the growth of the lilac, but rarely kills the plant.
Most often, powdery mildew shows up on the plants later in the season. If it occurs on your lilac in late summer or in the fall, there is no need to use a fungicide to control it. If the powdery mildew occurs on your plant in the spring or early summer, you may want to use a fungicide to control it. Applications with a copper fungicide should be made as soon as the disease starts to show up on the plant. However, sometimes powdery mildew shows up on lilacs that are planted in the wrong location and that lilac will see the disease every year. In this case, it might be time to transplant or just purchase a new plant for a better location in your landscape. The newer varieties of lilacs have resistance to this disease. Pruning the lilac can help with airflow and reduce this disease as well.
Pruning shrubs
As a general rule of thumb, if it is a spring blooming shrub, prune it within a few weeks after it blooms in the spring. If the shrub blooms in the summer, prune it in the late winter. Lilacs should be pruned within a few weeks after blooming, so you don’t disrupt the bloom cycle. At this time of the year, the flower blossoms are already set on the plant, pruning now can reduce the amount of flowering that occurs next spring. However, when dealing with disease management, it is better to remove the diseased canes in the fall to reduce the overwintering spores for next year.
Shrubs can be pruned by heading back, thinning, shearing, or rejuvenation. Lilacs are best pruned by heading back or rejuvenation. Heading back is selectively cutting back tall or long branches to redevelop the shape of the shrub. Rejuvenation is when the shrub is cut back to 6-8 inches above ground to basically start over. Rejuvenation cutting can be useful on overgrown shrubs or those with disease or insect issues.
If you have any further questions please contact Nicole Stoner at (402) 223-1384, nstoner2@unl.edu, visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu, or like my facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NicoleStonerHorticulture and follow me on twitter @Nikki_Stoner
