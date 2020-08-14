Lilac disease management

Most often, powdery mildew shows up on the plants later in the season. If it occurs on your lilac in late summer or in the fall, there is no need to use a fungicide to control it. If the powdery mildew occurs on your plant in the spring or early summer, you may want to use a fungicide to control it. Applications with a copper fungicide should be made as soon as the disease starts to show up on the plant. However, sometimes powdery mildew shows up on lilacs that are planted in the wrong location and that lilac will see the disease every year. In this case, it might be time to transplant or just purchase a new plant for a better location in your landscape. The newer varieties of lilacs have resistance to this disease. Pruning the lilac can help with airflow and reduce this disease as well.