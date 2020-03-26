On October 2, 1959, a new television show premiered on CBS. It was called “The Twilight Zone.” Rod Serling served as executive producer and head writer. He was also the show’s host and narrator. Delivering monologues at the beginning and end of each episode. Each episode presented a stand-alone story in which characters find themselves dealing with often disturbing or unusual events, an experience described as entering “The Twilight Zone”. Episodes often had a surprise ending and a moral. The show ran for five seasons, from 1959-1964 and is still in syndication today.

In my teenage yeas the show was required viewing every Saturday night. I did not know 50 years later I would feel like I was living in “The Twilight Zone!”

You may be feeling the same way. We are certainly living in unusual times. Over one third of our population is asked to stay at home. Some of our public hospitals are struggling to care for the sick. We are confronted by a virus we cannot see and a future that is covered by a thick fog, often making us anxious and afraid.

What can give us hope, strengthen our trust in one another, enliven our care for others and even deepen our faith? The answer is trusting in God and God’s guidance and in the inspired words of Psalm 46:1-3.

