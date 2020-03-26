You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Living in unusual times
View Comments

Living in unusual times

{{featured_button_text}}

On October 2, 1959, a new television show premiered on CBS. It was called “The Twilight Zone.” Rod Serling served as executive producer and head writer. He was also the show’s host and narrator. Delivering monologues at the beginning and end of each episode. Each episode presented a stand-alone story in which characters find themselves dealing with often disturbing or unusual events, an experience described as entering “The Twilight Zone”. Episodes often had a surprise ending and a moral. The show ran for five seasons, from 1959-1964 and is still in syndication today.

In my teenage yeas the show was required viewing every Saturday night. I did not know 50 years later I would feel like I was living in “The Twilight Zone!”

You may be feeling the same way. We are certainly living in unusual times. Over one third of our population is asked to stay at home. Some of our public hospitals are struggling to care for the sick. We are confronted by a virus we cannot see and a future that is covered by a thick fog, often making us anxious and afraid.

What can give us hope, strengthen our trust in one another, enliven our care for others and even deepen our faith? The answer is trusting in God and God’s guidance and in the inspired words of Psalm 46:1-3.

“God is our protection and our strength. He always helps in times of trouble. So we will not be afraid even if the earth shakes, or the mountains fall into the sea, even if the oceans roar and foam, or the mountains shake at the raging sea.” 

We do not need to wonder if God will be with us in our struggles. God has been with us in the past and will be with us now. We can stand strong and stand true in the power of God’s presence! Quoting Kerry Haynes, a pastor and former mental health worker. 

“When trouble comes, quiet yourself before God. Quiet your soul. Spend time at the foot of the Master, in quiet submission, waiting on Him.” He goes on to say, “In the middle of the chaos, we need to take a knee. To stop what we’re doing, to stop what we’re thinking, to slow down the craziness for a second, think through the next best course of action, and then act upon it.”

As we continue to live in this temporary “Twilight Zone”, take to heart the moral lessons from this experience: “Slow Down, Stay Calm, Lean on God.”

I invite everyone in our community to stay well, stay safe, stay home, and keep the faith!

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Columnists

Coronavirus days

A pandemic has turned the world upside down. The times are unprecedented. Everyone is a bit on edge. And for these reasons that are beyond our…

Becoming new
Columnists

Becoming new

When is the last time you tried something new? Trying something for the first time. Learning something new. Playing a different instrument, ga…

Commentary: Coronavirus and the public good
Columnists

Commentary: Coronavirus and the public good

It's an election year, and Americans are debating big issues: capitalism and socialism, the role of government, the future of health care. These issues reflect what some see as a conflict between individual well-being and the greater public good. Do we want an up-by-your-bootstraps society where people mostly look after their own, or do we want a strong safety net for those who fall on hard ...

Columnists

Belonging to a herd

And just like that, I am in the middle of the calving season. Of the 27 expectant mothers, we have ten calves born. This year, since it’s an e…

Commentary: The coronavirus has made it abundantly clear — the world needs Elizabeth Warren to be vice president
Columnists

Commentary: The coronavirus has made it abundantly clear — the world needs Elizabeth Warren to be vice president

  • Updated

Remember the good ol' days - six months ago - when a Democratic presidential candidate with the adorable catchphrase "I have a plan for that," was surging in the polls? The most endearing part was that her catchphrase wasn't just empty sloganeering. She did have plans. Big ones. Plans underpinned by a righteous moral center. Intellectually, she was heads above the rest of the field. In less ...

Commentary: Peace Corps evacuated all 7,300 of its volunteers due to coronavirus. They need immediate help
Columnists

Commentary: Peace Corps evacuated all 7,300 of its volunteers due to coronavirus. They need immediate help

  • Updated

Imagine, if you can, a scenario in which the Department of Defense saw the need to recall for emergency security purposes the entirety of its service corps in one fell swoop. That's essentially what happened over the past week, when the U.S. Peace Corps agency made the difficult and unprecedented decision to suspend its programs indefinitely, evacuating all 7,300 volunteers serving in more ...

Columnists

Late winter pruning

February and March have inconsistent weather patterns. It can make it hard to stay indoors on days in the late winter when the temperatures re…

+5
Commentary: Emergency policy responses should be realistic
Columnists

Commentary: Emergency policy responses should be realistic

Crises understandably spark demands for action. And the bigger and more outside-the-box the action, the better such demands seem to be met. Yet crises also spark panic. Panic, in turn, promotes reckless impulsiveness. Thus times such as these suffer short supplies of sober and careful assessments. So let's all take a deep breath (or two!) and focus on some realities that must be kept in mind ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News