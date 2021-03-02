Local chemigation training planned

When you pre-register over the phone, you can request that the the training manual and calibration workbook be mailed to you for review prior to the training session or the digital versions are available online at water.unl.edu/article/agricultural-irrigation/chemigation. If you do not ask to have the training materials and calibration workbook sent to you, the copies will be given to you on the day of the training. On the day of the training session, please bring your Chemigation Training Manual, Calibration Workbook (if you asked to have them sent to you), No. 2 pencil, and calculator (no cell phone calculators) along to use during the training and test. There is no charge for the training or the manuals. You must attend the entire class and pass the 50 question multiple choice test to be certified. Upon successful completion of the class, chemigators may renew individual injection site permits administered by the local NRD office before June 1.