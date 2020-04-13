Look for the opportunity

As I write this, I know that most everyone has been affected by the Covid-19 quarantines in some way and a lot of us are grieving a loss. I’m truly sorry if this virus has taken someone you love. Some are grieving the loss of a tradition or a special occasion like graduation or a wedding.

Maybe you’ve lost your job, or it has caused financial issues for you. Again, I’m sorry and you should grieve those losses just like Sweety, her herd and I grieved for Mary.

Most of us, however, have just had to change our routine.

My son even noted that he can’t remember a time that we didn’t dress up and go to church on Easter Sunday. He said several times, “I wish this year could be like last Easter.” He’s missing family, friends and routine.

I’m not taking this pandemic lightly, but I’m wondering if there might be something good that we can find in it?

In our family, we have spent more time together in the last month than we have for years. While my husband is still work, I’m working from home most of the time and my son is doing virtual learning. There have been one or two zoom meetings in the evening, but aside from my twice a day treks to the farm to do chores, we’ve been home.