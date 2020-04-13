Look for the opportunity

When there is a new calf born at the farm, it’s a celebration. I congratulate the momma cow and praise her efforts. I talk with the baby, calling it by name and encourage nursing.
The following Saturday, with my brother’s help, the calf is officially initiated into the herd with vaccinations and a personalized ear tag.
Even when I’m just doing chores, I talk with the cows. (I’m very aware that this is not normal behavior for a farmer.)
It’s a routine and Thursday afternoon when Sweety had Mary Todd Lincoln, it was not any different. We had our celebration in the barn.
Except Friday morning, upon closer inspection, I found that my little Mary had a cleft pallet. Something I had never seen before in a calf and I immediately feared that she wouldn’t be able to survive because she wouldn’t be able to latch on to nurse.
Unfortunately, I was right and instead of our Saturday morning ritual with the ear tag, we were preparing to find a replacement calf. It broke my heart to see Sweety try to comfort Mary as she faded. Even the other cows and calves seemed to take turns watching over the calf.
Fortunately, a friend had a calf that needed a cow. Pigeon’s momma died shortly after her birth. It’s not the way it’s supposed to be, but in the end, we’re celebrating a seemingly successful adoption.
As I write this, I know that most everyone has been affected by the Covid-19 quarantines in some way and a lot of us are grieving a loss. I’m truly sorry if this virus has taken someone you love. Some are grieving the loss of a tradition or a special occasion like graduation or a wedding.
Maybe you’ve lost your job, or it has caused financial issues for you. Again, I’m sorry and you should grieve those losses just like Sweety, her herd and I grieved for Mary.
Most of us, however, have just had to change our routine.
My son even noted that he can’t remember a time that we didn’t dress up and go to church on Easter Sunday. He said several times, “I wish this year could be like last Easter.” He’s missing family, friends and routine.
I’m not taking this pandemic lightly, but I’m wondering if there might be something good that we can find in it?
In our family, we have spent more time together in the last month than we have for years. While my husband is still work, I’m working from home most of the time and my son is doing virtual learning. There have been one or two zoom meetings in the evening, but aside from my twice a day treks to the farm to do chores, we’ve been home.
We might play cards, which we’ve never done before. The dog is even getting more attention.
I’m spending time reading, praying, writing and living with intention.
Luke and I have been watching a lot of cooking shows and trying to create the same dishes. Sometimes successfully and sometimes not even close, but we’re having fun doing it! We laugh together and I’ve noticed things about Luke that I know I never would have if we haven’t had this opportunity.
“In a crisis, be aware of the danger, but recognize the opportunity.” (John F. Kennedy)
It’s not how it’s supposed to be, but I would invite you to look beyond all the social distancing restrictions and find the good. Grieve where you must but find the opportunity like Sweety and her new calf, Pigeon. That’s another story.
