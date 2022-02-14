Losing a good friend

Bandit was a good friend. He had been for 18 years. Longer than I’ve had my son. I’m going to miss his nickers when I arrived to feed him everyday and his soft muzzle when I kissed him.

My sweet Paso Fino gelding arrived on a transport truck late on a frigid night. His short stature was more pronounced when the door opened on the trailer and he was tied next to a Clydesdale. I thought I had just bought a miniature horse, but in the day light he was a real horse. Around 14 hands.

But whatever Bandit lacked in height, he made up for in spirit. All animals and most people have a fight or flight reflex. Bandit was all flight.

One time we were riding on Lilac Road just south of Beatrice near a farm that had buffalo. A bull was standing near the ten-feet fence while we were riding by on the road. As he turned to look at us, Bandit became very uneasy. Since I couldn’t settle him from his back, I got off and tried to calm him.

I was unsuccessful and he turned and ran toward home crossing the blacktop. He stopped when he hit gravel again and turned around to look at me with panic as he started back towards me. It was as if he was saying, “What are you doing over there! It’s dangerous!” After I mounted, we rode in the opposite direction of the buffalo, which seemed preferable to Bandit.

A list of other things he spooked at: aluminum cans, other horses, cows, anything shiny on the side of the road or in the trail, and on many occasions – the wind. Bandit hated the wind.

I’ve been thrown more times than I want to admit, but since he was short, it wasn’t that far to the ground.

I bought him as a competitive trail horse because he had the smoothest Paso Fino gait to ride.

Bandit was the first trail horse that I owned that I felt safe, which I know is funny since I just admitted that I came off many times.

We traveled a lot of miles together. We rode in Missouri, Iowa, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska on NATRC rides. We saw things that people would never see if they weren’t on horseback.

We were competing the heaviest while I was in graduate school. I’m convinced that if I hadn’t had my horse and trail riding, I would have spent a lot more money on mental health therapy.

We won a lot of ribbons and mileage patches, but at the end of our time together, none of that mattered. It was the relationship that we had built.

When it was clear that he was no longer enjoying competition, he retired to the quiet of the farm giving small children rides when asked. He was a good friend.

A few weeks before my dad died, Bandit cut his leg in the hitch of an old hay rake. My dad begged the vet to “save that horse. I don’t want her to lose that horse and me at the same time.” We bandaged, soaked and treated, but we didn’t lose Bandit.

At the end, I begged Bandit not to make me chose and he didn’t. We had some good memories and long walks and he passed quietly over the rainbow bridge. I will miss him. He was my friend. He was a part of our family, and we will grieve for him.

“The love of a horse knows not its own depth until the hour of separation.” (Unknown)

