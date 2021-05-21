Maintaining a flower garden

I love the spring, when we begin to see life in our landscapes again. It is a lot of work to maintain an attractive landscape, but when the plants really get growing and blooming again, you know it was all worth the effort.
Planting
If you have plans to add new plants to your garden this year, there is still time. I enjoy planting both annuals and perennials in my garden to fill it and have blooms through the season. Complete all spring planting soon to avoid injury or death when the hot weather begins.
If you are looking for something new, try some of the 2021 National Garden Bureau Plants of the Year. The annual plant for this year is the sunflower, the perennial plant is a monarda or beebalm, and the shrub of the year is perennial hibiscus or hardy hibiscus. The perennial hibiscus is not really a shrub, at least not in Nebraska. I just recently added a monarda to my landscape, it is a great plant for pollinators and I found a beautiful pink one.
Mulch
Mulch is key to any garden. I always add mulch to my vegetable garden and my landscape beds. Mulch is key to help reduce weeds in a landscape but it also helps reduce damage to plants from getting too close with the lawnmower or weed trimmer. Organic mulches have more benefits than inorganic mulches, they keep the roots cooler in the summer, maintain moisture around plants, and add organic matter back to the soil as it breaks down. Good choices for mulch in a landscape bed are wood chips, straw, or newspaper. Be sure to keep the mulch at only 2-3 inches deep and don’t mound it up around plants or trees, it should be a uniform depth across the mulch ring.
For weed management, mulch isn’t going to work all alone. You will have to do some hand pulling every couple of weeks to keep the pesky weeds out of the garden. I have a handheld weeding sickle that works very well to help remove weeds. You can run it along the ground, even through mulch, and it pulls the weeds out by their roots to reduce regrowth. Also, trifluralin products, such as Preen, can help reduce weeds in your garden. These products only work on annual weeds as they germinate so applying it early in the season and reapplying at least one more time later in the season will help reduce annual weed problems in your garden. Clean the weeds out by hand then apply preen and new mulch to maintain a cleaner garden.
Irrigation
Finally, irrigation is key to an appealing landscape. Most flower beds need about an inch of water per week. If we aren’t seeing that through rainfall, it will need to be supplemented. You can water flower gardens with a sprinkler, drip irrigation, or soaker hoses. The drip irrigation and soaker hoses would be a better choice because they don’t leave the plants wet which can lead to more disease problems and won’t splash disease spores from the ground onto the plant, like sprinklers do. Remember to irrigate your landscape beds separately from your turf, they have different needs.
If you maintain weed control and keep the plants irrigated you will have a nice looking landscape. Be sure to remove spent flower heads, or deadhead the plants, to encourage more blooming through the summer. Some plants are self-cleaning and don’t need to be deadheaded, but most will benefit from being cleaned up throughout the summer.
