Maintaining a flower garden

For weed management, mulch isn’t going to work all alone. You will have to do some hand pulling every couple of weeks to keep the pesky weeds out of the garden. I have a handheld weeding sickle that works very well to help remove weeds. You can run it along the ground, even through mulch, and it pulls the weeds out by their roots to reduce regrowth. Also, trifluralin products, such as Preen, can help reduce weeds in your garden. These products only work on annual weeds as they germinate so applying it early in the season and reapplying at least one more time later in the season will help reduce annual weed problems in your garden. Clean the weeds out by hand then apply preen and new mulch to maintain a cleaner garden.

Irrigation

Finally, irrigation is key to an appealing landscape. Most flower beds need about an inch of water per week. If we aren’t seeing that through rainfall, it will need to be supplemented. You can water flower gardens with a sprinkler, drip irrigation, or soaker hoses. The drip irrigation and soaker hoses would be a better choice because they don’t leave the plants wet which can lead to more disease problems and won’t splash disease spores from the ground onto the plant, like sprinklers do. Remember to irrigate your landscape beds separately from your turf, they have different needs.

If you maintain weed control and keep the plants irrigated you will have a nice looking landscape. Be sure to remove spent flower heads, or deadhead the plants, to encourage more blooming through the summer. Some plants are self-cleaning and don’t need to be deadheaded, but most will benefit from being cleaned up throughout the summer.

