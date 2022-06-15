Make food safety a key ingredient

‘Tis the season for juicy burgers hot off the grill with a giant helping of cucumber and onion salad on the side.

Is that a sentence you can taste while you read it, or what?

One of the best ways to have a mouth-watering summer is to practice proper food safety. Before you prep that batch of potato salad for your next potluck, let’s review the four food safety steps: clean, separate, cook and chill.

CLEAN: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate almost half of all foodborne illnesses are linked to improper handwashing. Keep your hands clean by washing them with soap and water for 20 full seconds. Next time you wash up, see how close you are to meeting this recommendation–you may be surprised to find your handwashing game needs practice.

The CDC also estimates the germs on fresh produce cause a large number of foodborne illnesses in the U.S. To properly clean your produce, rinse all fresh fruits and vegetables under running water–this includes any fruit with a peel or rind because when you cut through the exterior, you don’t want to bring germs from the outer rind into the edible fruit.

SEPARATE: Separate raw protein foods including meat, poultry, seafood and eggs from fresh produce and ready-to-eat foods in the kitchen by using separate cutting boards and utensils, in the fridge by placing raw protein foods below fresh produce and ready-to-eat foods, and even separating in the shopping cart.

One of the easiest ways to cross-contaminate is while grilling. Have you ever taken raw burgers out to the grill on a plate, and then brought the fully cooked burgers back to the kitchen on that same plate?

This is a big no-no, and the reason is because the juices from the raw patties may have been contaminated with germs. Grilling the patties is likely to kill any potential germs; however, once they’re placed back on the plate with the raw juices, there’s the potential they could be recontaminated right before eating. When you know better, you can do better.

COOK: The only way to ensure proper internal temperatures are reached is to use a calibrated food thermometer. Be sure to review the correct internal temperature for the food you are preparing prior to starting to cook because different protein foods require different internal temperatures for food safety.

CHILL: Once you’re done eating your delicious, properly cooked meal, focus on cooling leftovers properly as the final step to a food safe summer. This means refrigerating and freezing your food properly. Cooked foods should be refrigerated within 2 hours to maintain proper food safety (or within 1 hour if out in the heat–like at a picnic). Any cooked or prepared food should be eaten or used within 3-4 days.

Avoid thawing food on the countertop. Do your best to plan ahead to let foods thaw completely in the fridge, as this is the safest way to thaw foods. Otherwise, you can thaw under room temperature running water or in the microwave, as long as you will be cooking thoroughly directly after.

Do note that this is not a completely comprehensive list, just a quick summary. If you want to learn more about how to keep food safe and proper internal temperature for various proteins, visit food.unl.edu/food-safety.

If you have any further questions, please contact Tara Dunker at 402-223-1384, tara.dunker@unl.edu, or visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu.

